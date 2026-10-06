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ASM Announces Details Of The Q3 2026 Conference Call And Webcast


2026-10-06 09:19:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, the Netherlands
October 6, 2026

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its third quarter 2026 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 .

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

Contacts
Investor and media relations Investor relations
Victor Bareño Daniel Uribe
T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8127
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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