Learnworlds Is Reimagining The LMS For The World After AI With The Living Learning System

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnWorlds today announced the next chapter of its learning management system: an AI-enabled Living Learning System that actively participates in the creation, delivery and continuity of learning.

Across the system, educators define what should be learned, how it should be learned, and the rules the AI works within. LearnWorlds combines that direction with learning-specific context so the system can help create learning, respond to learners, and carry out tasks autonomously.

Interactive and custom learning objects, learner-facing agents and learner memory let experts and instructional designers create responsive, personalized learning that generates capability at scale.

“The Living Learning System is our view of what an LMS should become. In many cases, AI is being used to solve a content production problem and disintermediating the educator,” said Dr. Panos Siozos, CEO and Co-Founder of LearnWorlds.“This is the wrong problem. The Living Learning System solves the capability production problem in a way that wasn't possible before, elevating the role of the subject matter expert, the educator, the instructional designer.”

Users will choose how much of the work AI handles and set strict boundaries on what it can and cannot do.

A Living Learning System directed by the expert

The Living Learning System shifts the educator from producing every part of the learning experience to directing how the system creates and responds.

The educator sets goals, teaching approach and context. The LearnWorlds AI uses this as a base, so everything it does is grounded in the educator's philosophy and expertise.

The system can increasingly understand the knowledge, gaps, goals and struggles of each learner, and provide personalized guidance to thousands of learners.

The Living Learning System brings together capabilities across creation, learning delivery, operations and ongoing training:



Directed AI: used to build courses, sites, audio and video based on the educator's expertise and context

Interactive and custom learning experiences: interactions that help learners practice, revise and engage in ways a static course cannot

Business automation: AI agents take on back-office tasks and help operate the learning environment Certification and retraining: workflows that bring learners back when skills need renewing



“Our Living Learning System completely changes what a learning designer can create,” said Dr. George Palaigeorgiou, Co-founder and CPO of LearnWorlds.“Until now, much of their expertise has gone into producing the experience and running the business. Our system gives experts practically infinite possibilities to work with and frees them to focus on the decisions that actually generate learning. Their role becomes that of a Learning Experience Director, deciding when learners should struggle, reflect, interact or receive support.”

See the new LearnWorlds on October 13

Drs. Panos Siozos and George Palaigeorgiou will present LearnWorlds' new product direction and preview upcoming capabilities live on October 13, 2026, at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, and 6pm BST.

Register free here:

About LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds is an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) founded by three doctors of educational technology: Panos Siozos, George Palaigeorgiou and Fanis Despotakis in 2014. Combining AI and instructional design with management tools including site builders, commerce, communities, certifications, and analytics, it enables users to build, manage, sell and scale online learning experiences. Today, LearnWorlds serves over 14,000 customers worldwide across learning businesses, L&D, customer education and NGOs. They include Christie's, Kaspersky, School of Calisthenics, World Bank Group, London Pilates Academy, Workable, and UNICEF.

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