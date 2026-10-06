Schellman Becomes Only U.S.-Based Firm Accredited To Provide ENS Certification Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone expands Schellman's sovereign compliance capabilities, helping global organizations consolidate assessment partners and navigate security requirements across regions

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, today announced that it has become the only U.S.-based firm accredited to provide certification services under Spain's Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS), or National Security Scheme. This milestone expands Schellman's growing portfolio of international and sovereign compliance services, helping organizations address country-specific security requirements while consolidating assessment partners as they scale across borders.

“Our clients continue to grow globally, and they're looking for ways to reduce the complexity of navigating requirements across different markets,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman.“Adding ENS to our capabilities is another way we're growing alongside our clients, helping them meet regional requirements while reducing friction and creating a more connected approach to compliance globally.”

Established under Royal Decree 311/2022, ENS provides a security framework for public administrations in Spain and private organizations that provide digital services to them. The framework defines the principles, requirements, and security measures organizations must implement to adequately protect information and services within its scope, with the aim of ensuring confidentiality, integrity, traceability, authenticity, and availability.

The ENS framework takes a risk-based approach to security, with measures spanning organizational frameworks, operational controls, and protection measures. Information systems are categorized as Basic, Medium, or High based on the potential impact of a security incident, with increasingly stringent requirements corresponding to each category.

For cloud service providers and technology vendors, ENS certification provides an important pathway to the Spanish public sector, where certification is a prerequisite for providing applicable IT and cloud services to public administrations. ENS also aligns with broader security and compliance requirements, including ISO/IEC 27001 and the EU's NIS2 Directive, enabling organizations to build upon existing compliance investments as they address requirements in the Spanish market.

“ENS certification can be a critical step for organizations looking to operate within Spain's public sector, but it doesn't need to represent an entirely separate compliance exercise,” said Kristin Hric, ENS Certification Leader at Schellman.“There is meaningful alignment between ENS and other established frameworks, giving organizations an opportunity to build upon controls and investments they already have in place. With the right approach, organizations can address Spain-specific requirements while maintaining a more integrated global security and compliance program.”

Schellman's ENS accreditation reflects the firm's continued investment in expanding its international certification capabilities to meet the evolving needs of organizations operating across jurisdictions. As security, privacy, and sovereignty requirements continue to evolve around the world, Schellman is building a portfolio of global and region-specific services designed to help organizations achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor.

To learn more about Schellman's ENS certification services, visit .

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation and compliance services, enabling enterprises to build trust, meet regulatory demands, and scale with confidence. By combining technical depth, worldwide reach, and operational discipline, Schellman delivers industry-recognized assessments - including SOC, ISO, FedRAMP, PCI, HITRUST, CMMC, and AI governance - that help the world's most demanding organizations satisfy customers and unlock growth. A top 50 CPA firm and the world's first ANAB-accredited ISO 42001 certification body, Schellman serves leading enterprises and the technology ecosystem that supports them. For more information, visit schellman.com.

Contact

V2 Communications

...