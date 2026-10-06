Bevi Appoints Tara Comonte To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former WeightWatchers CEO joins as Bevi's first independent director and Audit Committee Chair, bringing deep experience scaling consumer, technology, and healthcare businesses









BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi ® today announced that Tara Comonte joined its board of directors, effective immediately. Comonte is Bevi's first independent board director and has been named Chair of its Audit Committee. In her role, Comonte will provide independent oversight and strategic counsel as Bevi enters its next phase of growth, working closely with CEO Cathy Lewenberg, CFO Wajeeha Ahmed, and the rest of the board.

Comonte has built her career scaling and transforming global businesses in the consumer, health, and technology industries. She most recently served as President and CEO at WeightWatchers (WW International, Inc.), where she led the company's strategic repositioning into an integrated weight health platform amidst the rise of GLP-1s. Prior to WeightWatchers, Comonte was the CEO of TMRW Life Sciences, a fertility technology company, where she introduced a new category of healthcare infrastructure to the U.S. and U.K. Earlier in her career, she was President and CFO of Shake Shack, helping scale the public company through a period of rapid unit growth, digital expansion, and increasing operational complexity. In addition to Bevi, Comonte serves on the boards of Peloton Interactive, Kindbody, and Strava – bringing deep experience in strategy, financial discipline, and governance across businesses spanning consumer, wellness, and technology.

“From scaling beloved consumer brands to leading transformational moments in health and wellness, Tara's track record is exceptional,” said Lewenberg.“She brings a rare blend of B2B expertise and deep consumer instincts, combined with financial leadership and operational discipline. Tara is the ideal first independent board member and Chair for our Audit Committee, and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with her to scale Bevi.”

Comonte joins Bevi's board during a pivotal time in the company's trajectory as demand for functional beverages continues to grow globally. While the traditional beverage industry remains reliant on wasteful bottles and cans, Bevi is disrupting the model with a connected system combining proprietary hardware, software, and data with beverage innovation to deliver personalized drinks on demand. Those drinks increasingly reflect health and wellness lifestyles: when Bevi drinkers choose something other than plain water, nearly half add an enhancement, with options including Vitamin Boost, Electrolytes, Energy Boost, and Focus Blend.

“What drew me to Bevi is the rare combination of innovation, purpose, and commercial opportunity, with sustainability embedded in the business model rather than bolted on. Its connected beverage system gives people more choice and control over what they drink, including a growing range of functional and wellness options, in an experience they genuinely love,” said Comonte.“Bevi has already built an impressive and growing brand, and there is a significant opportunity to scale across products, markets, and geographies. I'm excited to work with Cathy, Wajeeha, and the board to build on that momentum and continue to realize the opportunity ahead.”

With thousands of possible combinations of functional ingredients, flavors, and temperatures across still and sparkling drinks, Bevi simplifies beverage operations, reduces environmental impact, and delivers an experience that consumers ask for by name. This differentiated model is a driving force in the company's continued expansion across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland, and its significant growth. Earlier this year, Bevi was named the Tech Company of the Year, Growth Stage by MassTLC and one of the fastest-growing companies in New England by The Boston Globe. The company has also achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 40% since 2021.

To learn more about Bevi, visit bevi.co and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Bevi

Hydration Labs, Inc. d.b.a. Bevi is the leading connected beverage system for commercial spaces, transforming ordinary water into delicious drinks that are better for people and the planet. Founded in 2013 with the mission to make bottles and cans obsolete, Bevi created the beverage technology category with its Smart Water Cooler®. Today, the Bevi system combines its award-winning machines with cutting-edge software and data, advanced filtration, functional ingredients, and unmatched variety to meet the growing demand for customizable and better-for-you drinks. Thousands of organizations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland rely on Bevi to create personalized beverage experiences that people love, enable seamless operations, and deliver measurable impact to both bottom lines and the planet.

For more information, visit and follow Bevi on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

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