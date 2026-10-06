Digicert Accelerates Trust Lifecycle Manager Growth As Enterprises Automate Certificate Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Red Cross, Agilent Technologies, Circle K, Hitachi, MediData, MGM Resorts International, Nokia, Schweizerische Mobiliar, and W.L. Gore & Associates among customers as TLM attained 38% year-over-year ARR growth

Lehi, Utah, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced accelerating momentum for DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager (TLM), with annual recurring revenue growing 38% year over year as enterprises increasingly automate certificate management and prepare for shorter certificate lifespans and post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

TLM's growth reflects a broader shift in enterprise security. Public TLS certificate maximum validity is on a path to just 47 days in 2029, significantly increasing the certificate management workload. That workload is compounded by the growing number of certificates spread across increasingly complex enterprise environments.

DigiCert's 2026 Global PKI Research underscores the challenge: only 34% of organizations have a complete, up-to-date inventory of their digital certificates while 73% are very or extremely concerned about outages caused by expired certificates.

“Certificate management has become core infrastructure for the enterprise,” s aid Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert.“A single missed renewal can trigger a costly outage, and shorter lifespans leave less room for error when managing thousands of certificates. The growth we're seeing in Trust Lifecycle Manager reflects customers' urgency to automate renewals, keep critical services running, and build the crypto-agility needed for the post-quantum transition.”

Leading brands around the world are turning to DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager to modernize how they manage digital trust, including American Red Cross, Agilent Technologies, Circle K, Hitachi, MediData, MGM Resorts International, Nokia, Schweizerische Mobiliar, and W.L. Gore & Associates.

“As certificate lifespans continue to shrink, manual certificate management becomes increasingly challenging at enterprise scale,” said Kenneth Nydegger, Product Owner at Schweizerische Mobil iar, one of Switzerland's leading insurers.“DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager provides the visibility and automation we need to manage certificates more efficiently and reduce operational risk. At the same time, it helps us prepare for future cryptographic requirements and supports a more agile and sustainable security strategy.”

“Reliability is fundamental to the digital connections that support Switzerland's healthcare system,” s aid Michael Stocker, Lead ICT- Infrastructure and ICT-Operations at MediDa ta AG, Switzerland's leading provider of secure healthcare data exchange.“With 24,000 participants exchanging more than 120 million documents through our protected digital data space each year, we need certificate management that can scale without interrupting critical workflows. DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager helps us automate those operations and maintain trusted connections across this ecosystem.”

Organizations across all industries are using DigiCert TLM to discover certificates and cryptographic assets, centralize visibility, and automate certificate lifecycle operations across increasingly complex environments. Large enterprises with certificate environments exceeding 100,000 certificates are using DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager to centralize visibility and automate lifecycle operations. TLM helps reduce manual work, lower outage risk, and keep critical services running as certificate lifespans shrink. As certificate lifespans shorten, that automation becomes increasingly important to keeping services running.

Ex ten ding automation and strengthening trust

DigiCert continues to expand TLM's capabilities with new innovations that remove manual work and strengthen security across the certificate lifecycle:

Continuous Validation, powered by UltraDNS, automates Domain Control Validation, keeping domains continuously validated and ready for certificate issuance and renewal without recurring manual intervention.

Apple Device Attestation verifies hardware-backed device identity before certificates are issued. Combined with DigiCert's existing Jamf integration, it enables automated certificate enrollment for managed Apple devices while reducing the risk of unauthorized enrollment.

Enterprise trust store management extends automation to the roots and intermediate certificates that systems rely on to validate trust. Centralized controls and automated distribution help keep trust stores consistent across enterprise environments, reducing the risk of outages and supporting future cryptographic transitions.

DigiCert is also expanding the TLM integration ecosystem with technology leaders including BeyondTrust , F5, Fortinet , HashiCorp /IBM, HPE , Imperva , and NetScaler, helping organizations extend certificate automation into the applications, infrastructure, and security platforms where certificates are deployed.

Industry recognition reinforces market momentum

DigiCert was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Certificate Lifecycle Management 2026 Vendor Assessment. The assessment highlighted TLM's centralized discovery, policy-based governance and end-to-end automation across public and private certificate authorities, along with its ability to help smaller teams automate high-volume certificate environments.

“Certificate lifecycle management is a strategic requirement for organizations contending with shorter certificate lifespans, rapidly expanding machine identities, and the transition to post-quantum cryptography,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, IDC. "DigiCert offers capabilities required by enterprises navigating this shift. Trust Lifecycle Manager supports CA-agnostic automation, certificate discovery and governance, and operation across large, hybrid environments. These capabilities address both near-term certificate management needs and the longer-term requirement for enterprise crypto-agility."

In September, DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager was named a recipient of TMCnet's inaugural

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today's threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at .

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461...