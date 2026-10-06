Spectra Logic And ICOS S.P.A. Partner To Expand Access To Data Storage Solutions For Italy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distribution agreement strengthens Spectra Logic's presence in the Italian market

BOULDER, CO, and Bolzano, Italy, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic®, a global leader in data management and storage solutions, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with ICOS S.p.A., a value-added distributor specializing in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions in Italy. The agreement expands Spectra Logic's presence in Italy and enables ICOS to offer Spectra's portfolio of data storage and management solutions to its network of channel partners.

The partnership comes as organizations face growing data volumes driven by AI initiatives, increasing data sovereignty requirements, and mounting pressure to manage and protect data cost effectively. By combining Spectra Logic's data storage technologies with ICOS' channel expertise and reach in Italy, the companies will help partners address data sovereignty, cyber resilience, long-term data retention, and secure storage requirements.

“We are excited to announce the ICOS partnership with Spectra Logic, providing leading Italian organizations with access to solutions designed to protect, manage and preserve data at scale,” said Federico Marini, Managing Director, ICOS S.p.A.“We look forward to supporting Spectra Logic with our established channel relationships to bring best of breed storage solutions to the Italian marketplace.”

Founded in 1987, ICOS supports its partners with technical services designed to help them develop new business opportunities and deliver solutions to their customers.

“Italy is an important market for Spectra Logic, and ICOS brings the channel relationships, and technical expertise we need to expand our reach there,” said Craig Bungay, Vice President of Sales at Spectra Logic.“ICOS has also built a strong reputation for helping partners address complex infrastructure and cybersecurity challenges, important requirements for any strategic partner of Spectra. We look forward to working together to bring secure and cost-effective data storage and management solutions to organizations across Italy.”

For more information on Spectra Logic solutions, visit:

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About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic helps organizations retain, protect, and get more value from the data they cannot afford to lose. For more than 45 years, the company has built storage systems and data management software that keep critical data secure, accessible, and economically sustainable for decades. Spectra customers include research institutions, government agencies, enterprises, and media organizations whose work depends on data remaining usable long after it was created. Learn more at spectralogic.com.

Spectra and Spectra Logic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

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About ICOS S.p.A.

ICOS is a value-added distributor (VAD) that provides channel partners with IT solutions and services designed to successfully tackle the most complex business challenges. The company offers a comprehensive range of solutions in the areas of cyber security, IT infrastructure, and cloud computing. Thanks to numerous valuable partnerships, ICOS offers a full set of products that cover the needs of organizations ranging from SMBs to large enterprises, complemented by technical, marketing and training services. With offices in Bolzano, Ferrara, Verona and Milan, ICOS operates throughout Italy. It has also expanded its commercial activities to include the Mediterranean region (Greece, Malta, Cyprus) and the Balkans. Learn more at

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Spectra Logic +1 (410) 658-8246...