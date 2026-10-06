Gonetspeed To Bring Haverhill High-Speed 100% Fiber Internet And More Choice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $23M investment connecting Haverhill to ultra-fast network, boosting competition

HAVERHILL, Mass., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast's largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced plans to bring its 100% fiber-optic network to Haverhill. Backed by a privately funded initial investment of $23 million, the expansion will bring symmetrical multigigabit internet speeds of up to 6 Gbps to more than 17,500 Haverhill residents and businesses, providing greater choice and access to fast, reliable connectivity.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first customers anticipated to be connected as the network build progresses. Those interested in learning more about GoNetspeed services, and to sign up for pre-sale, can visit gonetspeed.com/ma/haverhill/.

“Expanding competition is essential to ensuring Haverhill residents and businesses have access to the fast, reliable connectivity they deserve,” said David Allen, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Network Operations.“GoNetspeed's 100% fiber network will introduce greater choice while delivering the speed and reliability customers need to work, learn, do business and stay connected. We're grateful for the support of Mayor Barrett and the city as we prepare to bring our network to Haverhill.”

“Haverhill continues to invest in the infrastructure and resources that will help our city grow and remain competitive,” said Melinda E. Barrett, Mayor of Haverhill.“GoNetspeed's investment is an important addition to those efforts, bringing new options for residents and businesses while strengthening the infrastructure that supports our local economy. We're pleased to welcome GoNetspeed to Haverhill and look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create for our community.”

Through its Haverhill deployment, GoNetspeed is committed to providing fiber connectivity to all municipal locations within its network footprint, helping equip the city with fast, reliable infrastructure to support essential services and the evolving needs of the community.

GoNetspeed is rapidly expanding its fiber-optic network across Massachusetts, with Haverhill among the nearly 30 communities included in the company's initial $250 million investment. The expansion reflects GoNetspeed's commitment to delivering advanced, future-ready connectivity to local communities. Powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, GoNetspeed provides a solution designed to support the growing demands of tomorrow's technologies and applications.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Massachusetts. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

...

Media Assets