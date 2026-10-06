Neonc's FDA Catalyst Run Could Give NTHI A Serious Jolt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roth Capital's recent Buy initiation adds to the Anticipation Surrounding Expected October FDA discussion and NeOnc's scheduled November 17 meeting

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) -- A fall calendar is bringing NeOnc Technologies Holdings' (NASDAQ: NTHI) investigational brain-cancer programs into focus.

Anticipation is building as Roth Capital's recent Buy initiation adds another Wall Street voice to the NTHI story. With Roth anticipating an October FDA discussion for NEO100 and NeOnc's November 17 meeting for NEO212 on the calendar, the coming weeks put the company's clinical development plans firmly in the spotlight.

For traders following biotech milestones, NTHI offers a timely story to research: clinical findings, regulatory discussions and the potential next steps for two brain-cancer therapies.

October: Attention turns to NEO100

Jonathan Aschoff's research indicate that he anticipates an FDA Type B end-of-Phase 2 meeting for NEO100 in October. The Roth Capital analyst also sees pivotal trials potentially beginning before year-end.

The anticipated discussion could help clarify the program's next clinical steps, including the evidence and study design needed to advance development. For investors following NeOnc, that makes regulatory feedback a central part of the fall watchlist.

November 17: NEO212 takes its turn

NeOnc has announced an in-person FDA End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting for NEO212 on November 17, 2026, about six weeks away.

The company plans to discuss its proposed patient population, trial design, endpoints, dose selection and evidence needed to support a future marketing application.

Together, the anticipated NEO100 discussion and scheduled NEO212 meeting create two opportunities for greater clarity on NeOnc's development strategy this fall.

Brain-cancer research gives the calendar substance

In August, NeOnc reported that its NEO100 Phase 2a study met its primary endpoint. The company reported six-month progression-free survival of 48.9%, compared with a prespecified historical benchmark of 20%, and median overall survival of 26.09 months.

The results came from an open-label, 24-patient study of patients with recurrent or progressive IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma. The findings now form part of the evidence supporting the company's pursuit of further clinical development.

NEO100 is administered intranasally and is designed to address drug-delivery challenges associated with treating cancers in the brain. Alongside it, NeOnc is advancing NEO212, an investigational oral therapy.

Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations

NeOnc reports that NEO100 holds FDA Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.

These designations add to the program's regulatory background as NeOnc works toward its next development milestones. The upcoming discussions could help define how the company builds on its clinical findings and advances its investigational therapies.

Wall Street's coverage has expanded

Roth Capital's September 24 Buy initiation followed earlier Buy initiations from Alliance Global Partners, Maxim Group and BTIG.

That expanding coverage gives investors several analyst perspectives on NeOnc's programs, development strategy and commercial potential. Roth's recent initiation adds a fresh assessment as the company enters its fall regulatory window.

The catalyst window is here

For traders building a biotech watchlist, NTHI brings together several developments' worth following: two investigational therapies, reported clinical progress, multiple Buy initiations and regulatory discussions approaching in October and November.

The next chapter will unfold through FDA feedback, company updates and subsequent clinical plans. With November 17 just over six weeks away and Roth anticipating a separate discussion this month, NeOnc has a calendar investors can follow closely.

For further details, please click here for full NTHI report

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.