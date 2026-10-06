Reco Joins Invitation-Only Microsoft For Startups Pegasus Program To Accelerate Enterprise Agent Security









AI agents are becoming part of the Microsoft applications, cloud services and workflows employees already use. As those agents inherit user access and move data or initiate actions across connected systems, security teams need to see the full chain of identity, permissions and activity behind them. Reco gives Microsoft customers that context, helping them discover unmanaged agents, identify risky access paths and remove unnecessary permissions before they expose data or disrupt business operations.

“AI agents in Microsoft environments can inherit access across the identities, applications and workflows companies use every day,” said Ofer Klein, founder and CEO of Reco.“Effective agent security connects each agent to its owner, permissions, connected applications and activity so security teams can reduce risk without interrupting legitimate work. Pegasus gives Reco a stronger path to bring that protection to more Microsoft customers and support it at production scale.”

Built on the Reco Graph, the Reco Platform unifies agent security, posture management and threat detection. Reco Factory can add support for third-party agents and applications in hours, while Reco Library supplies a constantly growing catalog of more than 280 pre-built integrations. The platform includes more than 1,000 detection controls and has identified more than 1 million agents.

“We're excited to welcome Reco to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This initiative gives select startups access to Azure's cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Tom Davis, general manager, Microsoft for Startups.

To learn more about Reco, visit reco.a. For more information about Microsoft for Startups, visit startups.microsoft.co.

About Reco

Reco is the leader in Agent Security. The Reco Platform secures agents and their operating environments where applications, identities, permissions and workflows converge. It discovers an organization's entire third-party ecosystem, prioritizes real risk over alert volume and remediates with precision across every human identity, agent, app and permission in the environment. The platform is built on the Reco Graph, with new integrations delivered in hours through the Reco Factory and pre-built agent and app intelligence from the Reco Library. Security leaders at Fortune 500 enterprises choose Reco to bring order to agent proliferation and the chain reactions that follow. With more than 280 app integrations, more than 1,000 detection controls and more than 1 million agents detected, Reco brings agent security, posture management and threat detection together in one place. Learn more at reco.a.

Media Contact

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Reco

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