FIVE IRON GOLF NAMES JACK ARCHER OFFICIAL APPAREL PARTNER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Brings Jack Archer Into Staff Uniforms, Five Iron Retail and an Exclusive Co-Branded Collection Across Five Iron Golf's U.S. Locations

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, today announced a new brand partnership with Jack Archer, the performance apparel brand built around the idea that looking good shouldn't mean sacrificing comfort.

Beginning October 13, Jack Archer becomes Five Iron Golf's official apparel partner across its national footprint, outfitting Five Iron staff in a custom uniform collection for both men and women. The partnership also brings Jack Archer apparel into Five Iron's retail offering, launches a dedicated online employee store and introduces an exclusive co-branded collection developed with artists already woven into Five Iron's locations, including Blind Fox.

The collaboration reflects the way guests experience Five Iron: its simulator bays and 200-plus virtual courses, including PGA Tour venues, bring the driving range, clubhouse and bar together under one roof, with a no-dress-code attitude that makes the game feel as much like a night out as a round. It's a natural fit for Jack Archer's approach to polished, versatile style.

“We've always believed you can take golf seriously without taking everything around it so seriously,” said Jed Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer of Five Iron Golf.“Jack Archer shares that point of view. Their approach to style feels polished without being stuffy, and fits naturally with how our guests move between work, golf, drinks and everything else in their day. Bringing the two brands together feels distinctly Five Iron.”

That's exactly the territory Jack Archer was built for. The timing reflects a broader shift in the sport: according to the National Golf Foundation, off-course golf participation has grown from just over 14 million Americans a decade ago to nearly 38 million in 2025, surpassing traditional on-course participation.

The exclusive collection will also build on Five Iron's ongoing collaboration with artists who help shape the brand's visual identity. That includes Blind Fox, the Boston-based street artist Erica Hagler, whose work at Five Iron has been featured by The Boston Globe and who has collaborated with the brand across its Boston locations. Her work will be part of the new co-branded collection available exclusively through Five Iron and online.

“Five Iron built a space for people who want golf on their own schedule,” said Emma Crepeau, CEO of Jack Archer.“They take the game seriously and themselves not so much, and that same mentality is at the heart of Jack Archer. This isn't just product on a shelf; we're stitching two brands together to give our customers something this partnership can exclusively offer.”

The partnership extends into the Five Iron membership experience, with Jack Archer providing branded hoodies for founding members. The collaboration will officially launch with a New York City event on October 15th, marking the first in-person celebration of the partnership, while Jack Archer merchandise begins rolling out across Five Iron's corporate locations nationwide. To learn more, visit fiveirongolf.com and jackarcher.com.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by Coral Tree Partners, North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, with over 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally, spanning 7 countries. Known for its industry-leading simulators, premium hospitality, expert instruction, and vibrant community, Five Iron Golf offers an elevated experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether guests are practicing, playing, competing, or celebrating, Five Iron seamlessly blends golf, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. It's all good form at fiveirongolf.com.

About Jack Archer

Jack Archer is a men's lifestyle brand built on a simple idea: it's not about more, it's about better. The brand creates timeless, versatile essentials, including the signature Jetsetter Tech Pant and the Everywear Shirt, using premium materials, technical performance and thoughtful design, giving men the tools to feel confident without overthinking it. Every Jack Archer piece is designed to earn its place in a modern wardrobe: fewer compromises, less friction, more confidence getting out the door.

# # #

Attachments



Five Iron Golf x Jack Archer Five Iron Golf

CONTACT: Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208...