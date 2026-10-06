Capsoil® Technologies Acquires Red Mesa Science & Refining To Scale Liposolltm, Its Patented Liposomal Delivery Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition creates Capsoil Red Mesa, the company's largest U.S. manufacturing facility, producing single- or multi-ingredient LiposollTM formulations designed for better absorption, at scale

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsoil® Technologies, developer of LiposollTM, the patented liposomal delivery technology behind high-performance, water-soluble functional ingredients, today announced it has acquired Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC, in its entirety. The St. George facility will operate as Capsoil Red Mesa, Capsoil's largest U.S. manufacturing facility. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Red Mesa brings a 55,000-square-foot facility that runs 24/7, is certified to ISO 9001:2015, and operates to cGMP and FDA 21 CFR Parts 111 and 117, the federal standards for dietary supplement and food manufacturing. Its team of more than 60 engineers, chemists and operators runs industrial-scale extraction, distillation, crystallization and chromatography, including a botanical refinement process that isolates ingredients without chemical conversion.

The acquisition positions Capsoil to meet accelerating global demand for LiposollTM ingredients across the nutraceutical, cosmetic, cannabinoid, and functional food and beverage industries, and follows the expansion of Capsoil's R&D and manufacturing operations in Israel.

"Health and wellness brands come to us to build what's next, and they need reliable and predictable ingredients at scale," said Rick Cytrynbaum, president of Capsoil Technologies. "The future of ingredients isn't more volume. It's formulas where high-performance ingredients are built to be absorbed, and where multiple actives can be combined into one. With Capsoil Red Mesa, we deliver that from a U.S. facility we control end to end."

What the Acquisition Means for Customers

Existing Red Mesa customers will see no disruption as the team, certifications, specifications and supply commitments remain in place. They now gain access to LiposollTM, so ingredients they already buy as oils or isolates become available as water-soluble powders ready for beverages, capsules, edibles and new formats in development. Existing Capsoil customers gain U.S. manufacturing capacity, a shorter and more secure supply chain, and reduced lead times. New customers can work with a single partner from raw-material refining to finished ingredient, instead of coordinating multiple suppliers.

Why Brands Choose LiposollTM

Capsoil uses LiposollTM, a technology backed by scientific research and clinical data, to combine multiple functional ingredients into a single liposomal ingredient so that every dose has consistent composition, with improved solubility and absorption. More than 500 customers worldwide use LiposollTM technology in products ranging from functional foods and beverages to capsules, topicals and beauty from within.

About Capsoil® Technologies

Capsoil® Technologies engineers the science inside leading health and wellness products. Its patented LiposollTM liposomal delivery technology converts oils and other hard-to-absorb actives into shelf-stable, water-soluble powders designed for better absorption and bioavailability, and combines multiple actives into a single ingredient. Capsoil supplies a portfolio of ready-to-use LiposollTM ingredients and builds custom ingredients with partners for any format, from capsules and beverages to functional foods, pouches and more. Born in Israel and protected by global patents, Capsoil serves customers across the nutraceutical, cosmetic and cannabinoid industries, with manufacturing in the U.S., Canada, Germany and Israel. Learn more at capsoil.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Erin Roche...