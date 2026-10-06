Deaconess Standardizes Scheduling And Communications Operations With Perfectserve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health system establishes a centralized foundation for care team availability, operator workflows, and omnichannel communication

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a healthcare technology company specializing in AI-powered clinical communication and provider scheduling, today announced that it has partnered with Deaconess Health System on an enterprise-wide project to modernize scheduling and communications operations.

By deploying PerfectServe's Lightning Bolt Clinical Team Scheduling and Operator Console solutions, Deaconess has established a centralized foundation for managing on-call schedules, supporting operator and answering-service workflows, and improving visibility across hospitals, physician practices, and other facilities.

“Standardizing our scheduling infrastructure with PerfectServe gives our teams a single, reliable source of truth for provider availability across the entire health system,” said Lindsey Johnson, System Director of Access Center, Deaconess Health System.“This level of visibility strengthens care coordination, reduces administrative burden, and ultimately helps our clinicians spend more time focused on patients.”

The deployment currently spans 17 Deaconess facilities and supports a broad range of clinical and operational activity, including 220 departments live on Lightning Bolt covering 1,500+ assignments. With Operator Console, 16 operators are now managing 15,000+ calls per week from nearly 150 locations across the Deaconess footprint. The initiative replaces an incumbent scheduling solution, a legacy operator platform, and a number of manual scheduling processes with a unified approach designed to support broader care team coordination and future growth.

The partnership also lays the groundwork for future innovation. Deaconess plans to integrate Lightning Bolt scheduling data with its EHR and locums scheduling system, creating a unified view of provider schedules across the health system.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in our digital transformation strategy,” said Adam Fiedler, Chief Clinical Applications Officer, Deaconess Health System.“By unifying scheduling and communication workflows with PerfectServe, we're replacing disconnected systems with a modern platform that improves visibility, reliability, and supports continued innovation.”

“Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to simplify operations, consolidate tech stacks, and improve real-time information sharing,” said PerfectServe Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Customer Officer Kelly Conklin.“Deaconess has taken a very thoughtful approach with this project that allowed PerfectServe to meet some immediate needs, like replacing legacy switchboard technology, while leaving room for other opportunities in the future. By creating a strong foundation for care team availability and communications, they're improving operations in a way that will benefit patients, providers, and many other people who contribute to the care delivery process.”

The foundational project reflects a shared commitment to improving operational efficiency, strengthening communication workflows, and ensuring clinicians and staff have access to accurate, up-to-date information when and where they need it.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

About Deaconess Health System

Deaconess Health System is a premiere provider of health care services to a population of more than 1.5 million in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. The system, based in Evansville, Indiana, includes 23 hospitals – among them Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, The Women's Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Memorial Medical Center and numerous other hospital affiliates. Deaconess Clinic, a fully integrated multispecialty group featuring primary care physicians as well as top specialty doctors, provides patients with consistent and convenient care. Additional components include the Linda E. White Hospice House, a freestanding cancer center, urgent care facilities, near-site clinics, telemedicine, virtual visits, a network of preferred hospitals and doctors and multiple partnerships with other regional health care providers.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at