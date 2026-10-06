Powerus (Nasdaq: PUSA) Receives $82 Million Order For Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second order placed under an existing U.S. government contract; deliveries expected over the next several quarters

. Powerus has received an order of $82 million for counter-unmanned aerial systems, the second order placed under an existing U.S. government contract.

. The contract also provides ancillary support equipment, operator training and field service representative support, with additional orders placed at the customer's discretion as requirements arise.

. The systems covered by the order are manufactured in the United States using NDAA-compliant components.



ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerus Corporation (Nasdaq: PUSA), a U.S. defense technology company focused on autonomous and unmanned systems, today announced that it has received an order of $82 million for counter-unmanned aerial systems, placed under an existing U.S. government indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. It is the second order placed under that contract. Deliveries are expected over the next several quarters.

“There is no substitute for American manufacturing when it comes to defending Americans,” said Charlie Keebaugh, Executive Vice President of Sales at Powerus.“I served alongside the men and women who use this equipment. Now we build it for them.”

The IDIQ contract allows the customer to place individual orders against the contract ceiling as requirements arise, and provides for ancillary support equipment, operator training and field service representative support.

The systems covered by the order are manufactured in the United States using NDAA-compliant components. Powerus is U.S.-headquartered with domestic manufacturing at the core of its operations.

“This is the work,” said Brett Velicovich, Co-founder and President of Powerus.“Build it here, build it well, and deliver on schedule.”

About Powerus

Powerus Corporation (formerly Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc., Nasdaq: PUSA) builds and scales unified autonomous systems designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments, with capabilities spanning heavy-lift platforms, autonomous air systems, autonomous maritime systems, mission systems, training and support, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Powerus Corporation also owns and manages two golf courses in the Orlando, Florida region. On October 1, 2026, Powerus completed its previously announced merger with AGH; shares continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol PUSA. Learn more at power.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Powerus's business, operations, and prospects following completion of the merger. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“targets,”“plans,”“intends,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“believes,”“potential,” or“continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the value, scope and timing of the order described in this press release; the expected timing of deliveries; the placement of additional orders under the IDIQ contract; and the manufacture of the covered systems in the United States using NDAA-compliant components. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements include, among others: (1) the risk that the customer does not place additional orders under the IDIQ contract, as orders are placed at the customer's discretion and the contract ceiling does not guarantee future revenue; (2) the U.S. government's rights to terminate, reduce, suspend or modify the order or the IDIQ contract, including for convenience, and the effect of changes in government budgets, appropriations, continuing resolutions or shutdowns on contract funding; (3) the risk of delays in production, delivery, inspection or acceptance, or of failure to satisfy contractual performance, quality or acceptance requirements; (4) Powerus's ability to scale manufacturing and to obtain NDAA-compliant components from third-party suppliers on acceptable terms and timelines, including as a result of supply chain disruptions, tariffs or changes in sourcing requirements; (5) changes in applicable laws and regulations, federal procurement regulations and export control laws; (6) competition in the counter-unmanned aerial systems market; (7) Powerus's ability to retain and hire key personnel; and (8) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, including acts of terrorism or the outbreak of war or hostilities. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under“Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-4 described below and in Powerus's other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, Powerus undertakes no obligation to update them.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Powerus Corporation (formerly Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.) filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with its merger with Autonomous Power Corporation, which was completed on October 1, 2026. The registration statement includes an information statement/prospectus containing information about Powerus, its business and operations, and the risks related to its business. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement, the related information statement/prospectus, and Powerus's other filings with the SEC, including any documents incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information about Powerus. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at or at Powerus's website at

CONTACTS

Powerus Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Powerus Press Contact

Escalate PR

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