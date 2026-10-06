Legend Senior Living® Acquires Ashton Commons Senior Living In Wexford, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The addition marks Legend Senior Living's 80th community nationwide and further expands the company's presence in the greater Pittsburgh area

Summary



Legend Senior Living has acquired Ashton Commons Senior Living, a senior living community in Wexford, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh.

Ashton Commons offers Independent Living, Personal Care, and Memory Care in one community.

The community provides personalized support, Life Enrichment opportunities, restaurant-style dining, and a variety of spaces for residents to gather, pursue interests, and stay connected. Ashton Commons expands Legend's presence in the Pittsburgh area and joins the company's family of 22 senior living communities across Pennsylvania.











WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a Wichita-based senior housing provider, has welcomed Ashton Commons Senior Living in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to its growing family of senior living communities. Located north of Pittsburgh, Ashton Commons offers Independent Living, Personal Care, and Memory Care, bringing Legend's high standard of care, personalized support, and engaging senior living experience to more older adults in Pennsylvania.

“We're excited to welcome Ashton Commons to Legend Senior Living and looking forward to enhancing the already stellar service and reputation they are known for,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living.“Our focus is always on knowing each person, honoring their individuality, and supporting an environment where residents can continue to live with purpose, connection, and dignity. We look forward to getting to know the people who call Ashton Commons home and the associates who care for them.”

At Ashton Commons, residents can choose the lifestyle and level of support that best fits their individual needs. Independent Living cottages offer privacy and independence alongside opportunities to enjoy chef-prepared meals, connect with neighbors, and participate in Life Enrichment programs. Personal Care provides personalized support while respecting each resident's independence and privacy. In Memory Care, specially trained associates take time to understand each individual and tailor support to their needs, with programming designed to foster comfort, connection, purpose, and meaningful engagement.

The community offers a variety of spaces and experiences designed to support an active, connected lifestyle, including restaurant-style dining, a bistro, pub, theater, fitness center, library, salon, and outdoor gathering spaces. Scheduled transportation provides convenient access to appointments, errands, and group outings throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.

Located at 551 Cooper St. in Wexford, Ashton Commons is near North Park, Pinecreek Shopping Center, healthcare services, and other local destinations. Its location also provides opportunities for residents to enjoy group outings throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.

Ashton Commons joins as Legend's 22nd Pennsylvania community as the company continues to bring its family-led approach to senior living to more older adults and families across the state. Legend communities focus on creating places where people are known as individuals, supported in maintaining their independence, and encouraged to pursue the relationships, interests, and experiences that give their lives meaning.

About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 80 residences - spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Personal Care - in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Founded more than 25 years ago, Legend Senior Living remains family-owned and family-led, with a long-standing reputation for operational excellence, innovative programming, and resident-centered care.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

...

Phone: 316-616-6288

Ashton Commons Senior Living

ashtoncommons.com

551 Cooper St.

Wexford, PA 15090

724-436-0070

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at