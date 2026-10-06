Deposco Invented A Streetwear Brand, Made It Go Viral, And Killed It In Six Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Supply Chain Nightmares: Loose Threads," Produced with Shopify, Shows What Happens When Demand Outruns Fulfillment

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-based supply chain software solutions, today launched Supply Chain Nightmares: Loose Threads, a marketing campaign produced with Shopify that follows a fictional streetwear brand through the six weeks that ended it. The timing is deliberate. The campaign runs through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the December weeks that follow - the season brands win by delivering on every promise the storefront makes.

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Loose Threads is invented. The sequence that destroys it is not. The brand's hoodie goes viral overnight. Its storefront holds under forty times normal traffic - pages load, checkout clears, orders are captured cleanly. What fails is everything after "Add to Cart": four sales channels working from four different inventory numbers, a 32% oversell nobody catches for a week, and inventory sitting in a partner's stockroom that no system can see or route to.

"Unified commerce and unified fulfillment are two halves of the same promise," said Todd Craig, CMO of Deposco. "Shopify makes the sale possible. Deposco makes it deliverable. The brands that win aren't choosing between the two - they've connected them, so the number on the storefront is a number the warehouse can actually honor."

Loose Threads' failure points are paired against real successes from Shopify brands running Deposco: Psycho Bunny cut short ships 90%, from 10% of orders to 1%, and recovered a Black Friday mid-flight by opening store inventory to fulfillment. Feature eliminated overselling and chargebacks while increasing daily shipments 52%. DIME Beauty raised daily picking and shipping capacity 232% while holding inventory accuracy above 99.5%.

Supply Chain Nightmares has been recognized internationally in each of its previous runs, including Gold for Best Use of AI at the 2025 International Content Marketing Awards, a Platinum Marcom Award in 2024, and a 2024 ICMA finalist placement for Best B2B Campaign.

Commerce makes the sale possible. Fulfillment makes it deliverable. You need both. Follow the story here.

About Deposco

Deposco provides AI-driven supply chain software solutions that turn operational intelligence into clear, measurable results. Rather than simply summarizing past performance, Deposco's platform pinpoints underlying drivers and delivers actionable guidance via Felix-an AI digital advisor spanning inventory, shipping, and labor workflows. Backed by a vast ecosystem of pre-built integrations, Deposco powers fast-scaling brands, retailers, DTC merchants, and 3PLs across hundreds of millions of orders worldwide, turning fulfillment complexity into a distinct advantage for growth, efficiency, and margin expansion. Learn more at .

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