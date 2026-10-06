Wound Care Stocks Are Posting Double-Digit Growth. Here's Why.

Following process-development work, multiple scaled-up batches of CXUTM material met predefined Company specifications for key material characteristics and product performance measures. Conexeu views manufacturing scale-up as a key stage in the transition of Ten Minute TissueTM from a development-stage product candidate toward a potential commercial product, supporting both the representative materials needed for regulatory testing and the supply capabilities intended to meet future demand, subject to FDA clearance.

“We have moved from process development to implementing a controlled manufacturing process,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu.“That progress is important for two reasons. First, it supports the regulatory testing required to advance our planned FDA 510(k) submission. Second, it moves us closer to establishing the scalable manufacturing infrastructure needed to support commercialization. We believe manufacturing scale-up is one of the critical bridges between regulatory development and our ability to ultimately bring our lead device to market.”

The Company's current program covers manufacturing process development and scale-up, production of representative test samples made to reflect the final product, and progress toward commercial manufacturing readiness, including supplier relationships and production capabilities. Alongside that, Conexeu is advancing a preclinical wound model study program, including pilot studies, intended to generate data supporting substantial equivalence to an identified predicate device, together with biocompatibility, chemical characterization, sterilization, packaging and stability work.

“Wherever appropriate, we are running these workstreams at the same time rather than one after another, using representative test materials made with our controlled manufacturing process,” said Brian Pilcher, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Conexeu.“This approach keeps our planned first-quarter 2027 submission on track while maintaining the consistency that regulatory testing requires.”

Ten Minute TissueTM is built on the CXUTM platform, which is based on the extracellular matrix, the natural framework that holds the body's tissues together. Conexeu plans to focus its commercial strategy on wound care, where it believes two features set the device candidate apart: it can be applied as a liquid, and it is designed to turn into a gel at body temperature within about ten minutes. Because it is designed to flow into place and then set, it is intended to fill gaps and channels in irregularly shaped wounds and to act as a scaffold that the body's own cells can move into.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) is a preclinical-stage medical device and regenerative medicine company. Its patented extracellular matrix platform, CXUTM, is designed to support bioregeneration and is protected by patents issued in the U.S., EU, Japan and Australia, with a patent pending in Canada, with the Company holding all rights, title and interest and no royalty or licensing obligations. Conexeu is targeting markets including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body tissue restoration, a category where the success of GLP-1 weight-loss therapies is creating new demand.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Solventum Corporation (NYSE: SOLV)

Solventum, whose MedSurg business includes negative pressure wound therapy and advanced dressings, reported second quarter 2026 sales of $2.2 billion, with organic growth of 9.5%. Advanced Wound Care sales were $537 million, up 14.9% as reported and 7.1% organically, within a MedSurg segment that grew 12.7% to $1.372 billion.

Adjusted diluted EPS rose 50.9% to $2.55, and the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, lifting organic sales growth to 2.5% to 3.0% and adjusted EPS to $7.10 to $7.20.

Vericel Corporation (Nasdaq: VCEL)

Vericel, which markets the Epicel ® and NexoBrid ® burn care products alongside its MACI ® cartilage repair implant, reported second quarter 2026 total revenue of $77.5 million, up 22%, with Burn Care revenue of $12.0 million, up 22%, and MACI revenue of $65.5 million, up 23%. The company reported net income of $2.2 million and raised its full-year revenue guidance to $330 million to $340 million, including Burn Care revenue of $46 million to $50 million.

“The Company delivered excellent financial and business results in the second quarter as we continue to generate top-tier revenue and profit growth as well as significant free cash flow,” said CEO Nick Colangelo. Vericel also authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.

Axogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN)

Axogen, a developer of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair, reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $69.7 million, up 23.1%, with its Breast segment growing more than 50% year over year. The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to at least $279 million, or growth of at least 24%, and expects gross margin of at least 73% and positive free cash flow.

“We are pleased with our second-quarter revenue performance and the progress we're making across each of Axogen's strategic plan priorities,” said Michael Dale, President and CEO.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)

Lilly, whose GLP-1 medicines are reshaping the weight-loss market and creating new demand in adjacent aesthetic markets, reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $23.0 billion, up 48%. Mounjaro ® revenue reached $9.9 billion, up 91%, and Zepbound ® revenue reached $4.9 billion, up 46%. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $85.0 billion to $87.0 billion.

“Lilly's momentum continues, as we delivered 48% revenue growth and raised our full-year guidance. At the same time, Lilly is building for the future,” said Chair and CEO David A. Ricks.

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References to Solventum Corporation, Vericel Corporation, Axogen, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Conexeu Sciences Inc., none of them is involved in this article, and their commercial products, results, scale and share performance are not indicative of Conexeu Sciences Inc.'s prospects. Conexeu Sciences Inc. has no products cleared for sale and no product revenue. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Market-size figures cited are third-party projections for the advanced wound care market as a whole and do not represent revenue addressable by, or attributable to, any company named in this article.

Cautionary Note Regarding Investigational Devices and Preclinical Results. Ten Minute TissueTM and the CXUTM platform are investigational and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulator. All studies cited in support of the platform are preclinical, and preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of clinical outcomes. According to the Company, none of the cited studies evaluated CXUTM specifically in the wound care indications described, and supporting evidence in indication-specific preclinical models is being developed. The manufacturing specifications referenced are the Company's own predefined specifications. FDA feedback received through the Q-Submission process is advisory and does not indicate that clearance will be granted. The planned first-quarter 2027 510(k) submission is a target, and there is no assurance it will be made on that timeline, accepted, or cleared.

Forward-Looking Statements: This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected”,“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date hereof and MEL undertakes no obligation to update such statements .

Trademarks. CXUTM, Ten Minute TissueTM and Architecting BioregenerationTM are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. All other marks referenced in this article are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Wall Street Investor