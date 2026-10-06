SMEG USA Launches Multi-Functional Warming Drawers Designed To Elevate The Modern Entertaining Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From effortless entertaining to sleek handleless design, SMEG's new collection redefines one of the kitchen's most underrated appliances









NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMEG USA, the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its blend of style and innovation, continues its rollout of newly imagined major appliances with the introduction of a new multi-functional warming drawer collection. Italian crafted and designed to complement the full SMEG kitchen suite, SMEG warming drawers transform a traditional warming drawer into a versatile secret weapon for home cooks, bakers, and entertainers alike.

“A warming drawer is the unsung hero of a high-performance kitchen,” said Karen Olle, director of marketing at SMEG USA.“Our new line brings professional-level precision into the home, with the versatility to proof dough, slow-cook, keep meals at the ideal temperature, or enhance a dedicated coffee bar. Thoughtful technology makes them easy to use, while SMEG's signature design allows them to integrate seamlessly into the kitchen.”

Designed for Seamless Integration

Crafted in Italy, the new collection caters to modern and classic kitchen aesthetics alike:



Aesthetic Consistency: Available to match SMEG's classic stainless steel Professional Collection, the sleek Linea Neptune Grey Collection, or Custom Panel-Ready options for a fully custom cabinet overlay.

Sleek, Handleless Design: Features push-pull integration for clean architectural lines and quick access. Intuitive Controls: Includes a discreet Digi Touch LED display for precise temperature adjustments ranging from 86°F to 185°F.



Unmatched Culinary Versatility

Going far beyond simply keeping dishes warm, the drawer supports advanced food prep techniques:



Specialized Cooking Presets: Features dedicated modes for dough-proofing, slow low-temperature cooking, food drying/dehydration, yogurt fermentation, and gentle defrosting.

Hospitality Touches: Includes cup and plate warming settings to recreate restaurant-style food presentation and could serve as an elevated addition to your coffee bar.

Extended Sabbath Mode: Offers a simple 10-second setup to maintain a safe 140°F temperature for up to 80 hours. Flexible Sizing: Offered in standard 24-inch and 30-inch widths to fit seamlessly into standard cabinetry cutouts and to complement a built-in wall oven setup



Pricing & Availability

The SMEG Warming Drawer collection is available now through authorized SMEG dealers, and select luxury appliance showrooms nationwide. Pricing ranges from $1499.00-$1599.00.

In the past 12 months, SMEG has rolled out new appliances in every category, including new freestanding refrigerators, built-in wall ovens, dishwashers, built-in coffee machines and, most recently, under counter wine coolers. To learn more about SMEG and its full suite of kitchen appliances that add sleek sophistication and impressive performance to the home, visit.

About SMEG

Founded in 1948 by Vittorio Bertazzoni, SMEG began as an enameling and metalworking company in Guastalla, Italy-an origin reflected in its name, derived from Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla. More than 75 years later, SMEG, now guided by the third generation of the Bertazzoni family, creates stylish home appliances celebrated worldwide, from iconic countertop favorites to a complete range of kitchen solutions. For more information, visit , or engage with SMEG on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at