Ascendis To Share Latest Advances In Hypoparathyroidism And Achondroplasia Programs At ASBMR 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the latest advances in its hypoparathyroidism and achondroplasia programs will be showcased during ASBMR 2026, the annual meeting of American Society for Bone & Mineral Research being held in Boston from October 9-12, 2026. Updates include an oral presentation by Aliya Khan, M.D., of combined skeletal data from the Phase 2 PaTH Forward and Phase 3 PaTHway trials showing normalization of bone mass and microarchitecture in clinical trial patients treated with TransCon® PTH (palopegteriparatide) over a 5-year period. “Our growing body of clinical trial data continues to illustrate the unique potential for our differentiated TransCon-based therapies to improve patient health and quality of life,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma.“Compelling long-term data such as these help inform treatment paradigms focused on outcomes that matter most to patients, and we look forward to sharing additional results as our programs advance.” Ascendis presentations at ASBMR 2026:

ORAL PRESENTATION Hypoparathyroidism Sunday, Oct. 11

Session: 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.

Presentation: 12:18 PM – 12:30

Calcium Homeostasis Disorders

Ballroom A&B

ID #6080: Long-Term Effects of Palopegteriparatide on BMD and TBS in Adults With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Pooled Results from the PaTH Forward and PaTHway Trials

Presented by Aliya Khan, M.D. POSTERS Hypoparathyroidism Thursday, Oct. 8

5:30-6:30p.m.

ASBMR/RBDA

Pre-Meeting Symposium

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Sunday, Oct. 11

2:00-3:00p.m.

Poster Session II

ID #6680: Hypoparathyroidism: Understanding the Impact of Palopegteriparatide on Patients' Health Related Quality

of Life, Functioning, and Well-Being

Presented by Meryl Brod, Ph.D. Achondroplasia Friday, Oct. 9

5:30-7:00p.m.

Plenary Poster Session

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Saturday, Oct. 10

2:00-3:30pm

Poster Session 1

ID 6329: Improved Growth and Physical Functioning in Children with Achondroplasia Treated with Navepegritide in the ApproaCH Trial Open-Label Extension

Presented by Ciara McDonnell, M.D. Thursday, Oct. 8

5:30-6:30p.m.

ASBMR/RBDA

Pre-Meeting Symposium

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Friday, Oct. 9

5:30-7:00p.m.

Plenary Poster Session

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Saturday, Oct. 10

2:00-3:30pm

Poster Session I

ID 6320: Continued Improvements in Lower Extremity Alignment in Navepegritide-Treated Children With Achondroplasia: Week 104 Results from the ApproaCH Trial

Presented by Leanne Ward, M.D. Sunday, Oct. 11

2:00-3:00p.m.

Late Breaking

Poster Session II

Late Breaker ID 8736: Navepegritide Combined with Lonapegsomatropin for the Treatment of Children with Achondroplasia: 78-Week Results from the Phase 2 COACH Trial

Presented by Ciara McDonnell, M.D.



About TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is a prodrug of PTH (1-34), administered once daily, designed to provide stable levels of active PTH within the physiological range for 24 hours/day. TransCon CNP is approved as YORVIPATH® in the United States (U.S.), European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and certain other jurisdictions as a treatment for adults with hypoparathyroidism.

About TransCon CNP

TransCon CNP (navepegritide) is a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) administered once weekly, designed to provide continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors on tissues throughout the body to counteract the overactive FGFR3 signaling in achondroplasia. TransCon CNP is approved as YUVIWEL® in the U.S. as a treatment for children with achondroplasia. Ascendis Pharma's Marketing Authorisation Application for YUVIWEL is under review by the European Medicines Agency, with a decision anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About TransCon hGH

TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) is a prodrug of somatropin administered once weekly, providing sustained release of active, unmodified somatropin. TransCon hGH is investigational in achondroplasia and is approved as SKYTROFA® in the U.S., EU, EEA, and elsewhere for the treatment of growth failure in children due to growth hormone deficiency and in the U.S. for the replacement of endogenous growth hormone in adults with growth hormone deficiency.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate balance in the body, acting directly on bone and kidney and indirectly on the intestine. Individuals with hypoparathyroidism may experience a range of severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Post-surgical hypoparathyroidism accounts for the majority of cases (70-80%), while other etiologies include autoimmune, idiopathic, and genetic causes, including ADH1.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, causing serious muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia vary across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal abnormalities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; many of these persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can affect physical well-being and quality of life, and may be impacted by a range of individual, clinical, and social factors. Some individuals with achondroplasia require multiple procedures and surgeries to address specific functional or anatomical concerns.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis' future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis' planned oral presentation and posters at ASBMR 2026, (ii) the combined skeletal data from the Phase 2 PaTH Forward and Phase 3 PaTHway trials, including normalization of bone mass and microarchitecture in clinical trial patients treated with TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) over a 5-year period, (iii) the unique potential for Ascendis' highly differentiated TransCon-based therapies to improve patient health and quality of life, (iv) the potential for long-term data to help inform treatment paradigms focused on outcomes that matter most to patients, (v) Ascendis' plan to share additional results as its programs advance, (vi) Ascendis' clinical development activities, including the ApproaCH Trial open-label extension and the Phase 2 COACH Trial of navepegritide combined with lonapegsomatropin, (vii) Ascendis' ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients and (viii) Ascendis' use of TransCon to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third‐party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis' products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on‐market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis' business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom‐to‐operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis' ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis' business in general, see Ascendis' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis' other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, SKYTROFA®, YORVIPATH®, and YUVIWEL® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © October 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Chad Fugere Melinda Baker Ascendis Pharma Ascendis Pharma +1 (650) 519-7494 +1 (650) 709-8875



