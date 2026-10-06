TTEC Recognized By Everest Group For Sixth Consecutive Year In CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment For The Americas

The Everest Group assessment evaluates CXM providers across Market Impact and Vision & Capability, including vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. TTEC received strong evaluations across all these areas and placed among the top five providers in the Americas for Vision & Capability.

“TTEC continues to be positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – Americas, supported by its broad CXM service portfolio, diversified enterprise client base, and combination of operational and technology expertise,” said Chhandak Biswas, Vice President, Everest Group.“Alongside TTEC Digital's CX consulting and implementation capabilities, TTEC has invested in applying AI directly to frontline performance through areas such as simulation-based learning, coaching, knowledge support, and performance management. Its ability to combine these capabilities with scaled service delivery and high-touch support enables it to address both operational improvement and customer experience transformation.”

TTEC combines CX operations, technology, consulting, and AI-enabled services

TTEC's CXM services span customer service, technical support, sales, order fulfillment and transaction processing, talent management, knowledge management, and customer retention. AI-enabled capabilities include proprietary solutions such as TTEC ADDI TTEC Let Me Know TTEC Perform

“Customer experience is entering a new era in which AI must work alongside people, technology, and operations to deliver meaningful business results,” said John Abou, CEO of TTEC Engage.“Our focus is on helping clients connect those capabilities to improve customer interactions, strengthen operations, and create lasting value.”

The recognition extends across TTEC's global CXM capabilities. In Everest Group's 2026 EMEA CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, TTEC was recognized as both a Major Contender and Star Performer. The Star Performer designation recognizes providers that demonstrate the greatest improvement from one assessment cycle to the next across the variables evaluated.

AI and technology integration are reshaping customer experience management

Everest Group reports that enterprises are moving beyond stand-alone generative AI tools toward integrated human-AI operating models and early agentic workflows, with greater emphasis on governance, integration, adoption, and measurable returns.

TTEC combines AI and technology with CX operations through a broad ecosystem spanning cloud, CRM, CCaaS, analytics, automation, conversational AI, workforce management, and knowledge management. Its technology ecosystem includes Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Genesys, NICE, and Cisco, among others.

The Everest Group assessment is based on its annual request for information process, interactions with CXM service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the CXM services market. The 2026 Americas assessment features 63 CXM service providers.

Read the full assessment to learn how TTEC's CXM capabilities, AI-enabled solutions, technology expertise, and global delivery contributed to its recognition: TTEC Recognized by Everest Group for Sixth Consecutive Year in CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the Americas | TTEC

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. TTEC Digital designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC brings technology and humanity together to deliver differentiated customer experiences and business results. The company's employees operate on six continents. To learn more, visit ttec.com.

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Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports are independent, and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports .

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