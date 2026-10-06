Fabric.AI Engages Renowned Global Consulting Firm Kearney To Utilize Its World-Class Infrastructure And Supply Chain Expertise To Lead Commercialization Strategy For Neural I/Otm Optical Interconnect Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company and development partner Kopin have executed non-disclosure agreements with leading semiconductor and data center companies; technical discussions are underway ahead of hardware demonstrations planned for early 2027

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric.AI” or the“Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced that it has engaged Kearney, the global technology-focused management consulting firm, to apply its world-class infrastructure and supply chain expertise to accelerate and enhance the commercialization strategy for its Neural I/oTM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

James Altucher, independent strategic advisor to Fabric.AI, commented,“Neural I/oTM addresses the two constraints that will define the next generation of AI data centers - how much data you can move, and what it costs in power to move it. We are already in confidential discussions with companies operating at the scale where those constraints bite hardest. Kearney's role is to help us turn those conversations into commercial relationships, and to reach the semiconductor and infrastructure partners best positioned to bring this technology to market at scale. We anticipate active sales discussions beginning shortly after we demonstrate working hardware early next year.”

The engagement builds on confidential work already underway. Together with its development partner Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), Fabric.AI has executed non-disclosure agreements with several leading semiconductor and data center technology companies, and technical discussions with those counterparties are ongoing. Kearney's mandate is to help Fabric.AI convert that early engagement into a structured commercial pipeline - sharpening product positioning, identifying and prioritizing target customers and channel partners, and preparing the Company for active sales discussions expected to begin following its planned hardware demonstrations in early 2027.

About Kearney

For 100 years, Kearney has been a leading management consulting firm and trusted partner to three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 and governments around the world. With a presence across more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We work impact first, tackling your toughest challenges with original thinking and a commitment to making change happen together. By your side, we deliver-value, results, impact. Learn more at .

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/oTM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepieces and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on Kopin's liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplayTM architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at .

Follow Kopin on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing, demonstration and capabilities of the Neural I/oTM platform, the anticipated benefits and scope of the Company's engagement with Kearney, and the progress, timing or outcome of confidential discussions with potential partners and customers. The existence of a non-disclosure agreement or of ongoing technical discussions does not constitute a commercial commitment, and there can be no assurance that any such discussion will result in a definitive agreement, a design win, or revenue. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties - including development, integration and manufacturing risks - that could cause actual results to differ materially. Market and industry data are derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

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Media Contact:

Fabric.AI

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