Virtuix To Highlight Growth Across Consumer, Defense, And AI-Driven Simulation At 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Jan Goetgeluk to Meet with Institutional Investors Following 3X Omni One Order Growth and Expanding U.S. Government Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Jan Goetgeluk will highlight the Company's recent consumer growth and expanding defense sales at the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, being held October 13 and 14, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Mr Goetgeluk's meetings with institutional investors follow a series of recent commercial milestones across Virtuix's consumer, defense, enterprise, and healthcare markets. Omni One consumer orders have been running at approximately 3X the prior-year level following the Company's June launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta. Virtuix has also completed its U.S. Air Force AFWERX Phase I SBIR program, expanded its work in counter-UAS and military training, and sold Omni One systems to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Navy's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (“MWR”) Program.

In enterprise and robotics, Omni One is being used in applications including humanoid robot teleoperation, with Tesla placing repeat Omni One Enterprise orders for its Optimus program and Figure AI also purchasing an Omni One Enterprise system.

Virtuix's healthcare initiatives now include deployments and evaluation across the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, autism therapy for children, and rehabilitation applications, further extending the Omni technology platform beyond its original consumer gaming market.

“Virtuix is increasingly becoming much more than a consumer VR company,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chairman and CEO.“The same full-body simulation platform is now gaining adoption across consumer entertainment, defense training, humanoid robotics, and healthcare. With consumer orders growing, government programs advancing, and enterprise customers placing repeat orders, I look forward to discussing our growth strategy and the opportunities ahead with institutional investors at the Maxim Growth Summit.”

Mr Goetgeluk is expected to discuss the commercial trajectory of the Omni platform, its adoption across consumer, defense, humanoid robotics, and healthcare markets, and the Company's organic and strategic growth opportunities.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Dates: October 13 and 14, 2026

Location: Hard Rock Hotel New York, 159 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10036

Conference Website: Here

Format: One-on-One Investor Meetings

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the Maxim Growth Summit 2026, please contact your Maxim Group representative. You may also email your request to ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a developer of AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation systems and the creator of the“Omni” omni-directional treadmill. Virtuix's technology lets users physically move through virtual and AI-generated environments. The Company's products are deployed across consumer entertainment, defense training and simulation, robotics, healthcare, research, and enterprise applications involving organizations including Meta, NASA, Tesla, KBR, and Sirica Therapeutics. The Company's growing federal and defense footprint includes programs, deployments, and research initiatives involving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

Virtuix continues to expand the Omni brand from immersive entertainment into a broader, full-body simulation technology platform serving multiple commercial and government markets. For more information, visit virtuix.com or the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sales and expansion plans, plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, potential impacts on future revenues or shareholder value, and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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