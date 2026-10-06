Nationwide Payment Systems Expands Advisory Practice

Allen Kopelman - Consulting

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Payments guidance, strategy

Providing practical solutions for today's complex business environment

- Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Payment Systems disclosed it has expanded its advisory division to meet the needs of businesses, ISOs, SaaS providers and regulated merchants across an increasingly complex payments and banking landscape.

"Today's businesses don't need another payment processor," said Allen Kopelman, co-founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems. "They need an experienced advisor who can help them navigate an increasingly complicated payments ecosystem."

Tailored advisory services

Kopelman further noted that the consultancy, backed by 25 years of industry experience, provides a diversity of advisory services, including the following:

.SaaS and Embedded Payments

.Processor & Bank Selection

.Merchant Account Due Diligence

.MATCH List & Shutdown Assistance

.Regulated Industry Compliance

.Card Brand Registration

.Pharmacy and Telemedicine Programs

.LegitScript Application Assistance

.Hard-to-Place Merchants

Strategic guidance

Kopelman observed that the payments industry has changed dramatically over the past two decades, requiring businesses to work with advisors who understand compliance, banking relationships and long-term growth.

"We want clients to spend their time growing their businesses instead of worrying about whether they're working with the right banking partners or staying ahead of changing regulations," he added.

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Founded in 2001, Nationwide Payment Systems provides payment processing, integrated payment technologies and strategic consulting to businesses throughout the United States. The company specializes in helping merchants across a wide range of industries implement secure, scalable payment solutions.

The company expanded its consultancy in 2026 to provide strategic advisory services to help business owners grow while remaining secure, compliant and profitable.

Allen Kopelman

Nationwide Payment Systems

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Kopelman, host of B2B Vault podcast interviews Roger McNamara, Director of B2B Acceptance for Visa

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Nationwide Payment Systems expands advisory practice News Provided By Nationwide Payment Systems October 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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