Paranova Property Buyers Releases Free Arkansas Vacant-Home Checklist Ahead Of Colder Weather

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The printable guide helps owners record insurance, security, water, utility, exterior, alarm, and follow-up checks during repeat visits to an empty house.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paranova Property Buyers has created a free, printable checklist to help Arkansas property owners make organized visits to a vacant house before colder weather arrives.

The Arkansas Vacant-Home Fall and Winter Checklist gives owners, heirs, family members, out-of-town landlords, and property managers one place to record the condition of an empty house and identify items that need follow-up.

The checklist covers:

. insurance and important contacts;

. doors, windows, gates, yards, mail, and visible exterior damage;

. leaks, standing water, moisture, and changes inside the house;

. electricity, water, gas, HVAC, and temperature questions;

. existing smoke alarms and carbon-monoxide detectors when applicable; and

. dated photos, assigned follow-up work, and the next planned visit.

The resource does not tell every owner to leave utilities on, shut them off, or use one thermostat setting. Those choices depend on the house, weather, insurance policy, utility systems, and known damage. The checklist instead asks the owner to confirm the right plan with the insurer, utility, property manager, or qualified professional.

“A vacant house usually does not become a major problem all at once,” said Andrew Yu, founder of Paranova Property Buyers.“It is often a missed leak, an open window, an insurance question, or weeks without anyone checking the property. This checklist gives families a simple way to make each visit useful and keep a written record of what they found.”

The checklist also tells readers not to enter when they see fire, smoke, a gas odor, exposed wiring, standing water near electricity, major structural movement, signs that someone may be inside, or another immediate danger. Readers are directed to leave the area and contact emergency services, the utility, insurer, or the appropriate qualified professional.

The free Arkansas vacant-home fall and winter checklist is available as a printer-friendly webpage without an email signup. Property details written on a printed copy remain with the reader and are not submitted to Paranova.

Owners who need more background can also read Paranova's guide to securing a vacant Arkansas property.

The checklist draws on current public guidance from Ready, the U.S. Fire Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. It provides general education and does not replace policy-specific insurance advice, emergency help, a utility, or a qualified professional who can inspect the actual property.

About Paranova Property Buyers

Paranova Property Buyers is a Little Rock real estate solutions company that purchases houses directly in Central Arkansas. Paranova works with owners of inherited, vacant, damaged, rental, and other difficult properties who want to compare a direct as-is sale with their other options.

Andrew Yu

Paranova Property Buyers

+1 501-314-8710

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Paranova Property Buyers Releases Free Arkansas Vacant-Home Checklist Ahead of Colder Weather News Provided By Paranova Property Buyers October 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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