Bloomforce Launches EHR Talent Pulse, A Living Workforce Intelligence Resource For Healthcare IT

Bloomforce Talent Pulse EHR Salary Report

EHR industry's leading salary and workforce study is now a live platform, updating weekly benchmarks by role, seniority, region, organization type, and more.

- Zach Alpern, Managing Director, BloomforceCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Compensation data in healthcare IT is often months out of date by the time it reaches hiring leaders. Candidates, meanwhile, know exactly what the market looks like.Today, Bloomforce, a premier healthcare IT staffing and search firm, launched EHR Talent Pulse, an interactive workforce intelligence platform designed to give healthcare IT leaders and professionals a clearer, more current view of the market. Available at bloomforce, Talent Pulse builds on Bloomforce's annual EHR Workforce Trends Report with weekly updates to compensation benchmarks, hiring-market indicators, and workforce survey findings.Bloomforce's 2025 report surfaced the tension clearly. Remote EHR analysts out-earned their in-office peers by nearly 24%. Analysts who changed jobs in 2024 earned 10% more than those who stayed. And over 70% of non-managers said their only path forward was unclear, or required moving into people management, a quiet retention problem for health systems trying to hold onto senior talent.Talent Pulse provides compensation comparisons across healthcare IT roles and career levels, with breakdowns available by Epic application, work model, geography, and organization type. Hiring-market indicators add context on where demand is actually shifting.Beyond core EHR roles, the platform includes salary benchmarks for AI-focused positions in healthcare, spanning engineering, data science, specialist, and leadership roles. It also explores growth beyond senior analyst, including advanced individual-contributor paths that expand responsibility and earning potential without requiring a jump into people management.For EHR professionals, Talent Pulse offers a useful reference point for understanding where they sit in the market and what their options look like.Readers can explore public findings and request access to additional benchmarks at bloomforce.About BloomforceBloomforce is a premier healthcare IT staffing and search firm helping healthcare organizations find the people to support critical systems, lead complex initiatives, and build new capabilities. The firm's focus spans Epic and EHR, enterprise applications, project and program management, AI, and data and analytics. Through contract staffing, direct placement, and leadership search, Bloomforce connects organizations with specialized professionals and leaders who understand the demands of healthcare. Its Talent Pulse platform adds workforce context to inform conversations around compensation, hiring, and retention. Learn more at bloomforce.Talent Pulse benchmarks are directional market references. Coverage and available comparisons vary by role and data source. Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation. Bloomforce is an independent company, and this publication is not sponsored, endorsed, or reviewed by Epic Systems Corporation. Compensation data reflects professionals who work with Epic systems at healthcare organizations, not employees of Epic Systems Corporation.

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Bloomforce Launches EHR Talent Pulse, a Living Workforce Intelligence Resource for Healthcare IT News Provided By bloomforce, LLC October 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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