Pierre Bensusan 2025

More dates have been added to the French-Algerian guitar legend's 51st anniversary tour

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- By public demand, acoustic guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan is adding more dates to his 2026 "Infinite Guitar Tour". The French-Algerian superstar is riding high from his historic 50th anniversary tour last year, which saw him perform over 125 shows across North America, with many sold out. He looks to be repeating that same success in 2026.One of the world's most eloquent World Music artists of our time, Pierre is known as“Mister DADGAD” for his mastery of the unique guitar tuning style. Guitarists from Michael Hedges, to Leo Kottke, Larry Corryel, Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Steve Lukather, Steve Vai, have all sung his praises, including his recent collaboration with pop legend Donny Osmond.Pierre's tour dates can be found on his multi-language website.

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French-Algerian Superstar Pierre Bensusan Extends Popular Tour News Provided By CPR Artists October 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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