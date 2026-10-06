RODE LIFE Expands Global Platform With Wholesale Travel Access, Golf Deals, And Member Analytics

Save, Share, Earn with RODE LIFE

Closed-user-group model offers wholesale rates on travel and golf. Free to join with transparent multi-tier referral tracking.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RODE LIFE, the global travel, lifestyle, and rewards platform operated by RODE Group, Inc., today announced the next phase of its international expansion. The platform continues to route wholesale rates directly to members through its closed-user-group (CUG) structure, bypassing conventional retail markups across travel, leisure, and daily lifestyle categories.

RODE LIFE aggregates membership volume to secure trade pricing, providing non-public rates on hotels, flights, car rentals, live entertainment, and sports events. Membership remains completely free to join and maintain, with no upfront fees, no recurring subscription charges, and no credit card required to register.

As part of its multi-sector growth strategy, RODE LIFE is introducing specialized golf partnerships alongside an interactive local merchant directory. The golf expansion introduces discounted access to global courses, tournament packages, and resort stay-and-play inventory. Concurrently, the local merchant integration enables regional businesses to publish exclusive member offers on an interactive local map, connecting members with physical dining, retail, and leisure savings worldwide.

In tandem with these expansions, RODE LIFE has deployed a rebuilt platform architecture equipped with new tools for member engagement and analytics:

. Custom Member Earnings Planner: An interactive projection tool on the creators page and portal dashboard that models potential earnings from the platform's multi-tier referral system in real time.

. Personal Savings Tracking: An automated dashboard module calculating real-time cumulative savings by comparing public retail travel prices against confirmed wholesale booking rates.

. Direct Mobile Web Integration: Progressive web app capabilities allowing members to add the platform directly to mobile home screens with real-time push notifications for price drops and network updates.

“Traditional online travel agencies maintain retail price ceilings through significant commission and marketing markups,” said Mark Finch, CEO of RODE Group, Inc.“Our closed-user-group model changes that equation by leveraging collective scale. By combining wholesale travel, local merchant deals, and specialized categories such as golf with transparent earnings analytics, we continue to reduce living and leisure costs for consumers while building a rewarding community ecosystem.”

Key platform developments include:

. Direct Wholesale Travel Access - Non-public rates across international hotel inventory, major airlines, and global car-rental providers.

. Golf & Local Merchant Expansion - Partner integrations delivering discounted green fees, stay-and-play travel packages, and interactive local business deals.

. Advanced Analytics & Share Kit - Custom earnings calculators, automated personal savings tracking, and integrated link-sharing tools for multi-tier network management.

These features are currently live and being deployed across North America, Europe, and additional international markets.

About RODE LIFE

RODE LIFE is a global travel, lifestyle, and rewards network operated by RODE Group, Inc. Designed as a closed-user-group platform, it leverages membership volume to negotiate wholesale pricing on accommodations, flights, vehicle rentals, entertainment, and local experiences. Membership is free to join and free forever. Members also gain access to a multi-tier referral program that rewards sharing within their personal networks.

For more information, visit .

Sarah Cavendish - Public Relations Officer

RODE LIFE (Press Relations)

+1 307-222-3365

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RODE LIFE Expands Global Platform with Wholesale Travel Access, Golf Deals, and Member Analytics News Provided By RODE Group, Inc. October 06, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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