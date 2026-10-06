Tech-Enabled Property Insurance Carrier Selects Ghostdraft Originate To Modernize Forms Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GhostDraft ( ), a leading provider of document management technology designed for insurance, announced today that a rapidly growing property insurance carrier has selected GhostDraft Originate as its new platform for forms creation and document management. The selection reflects the carrier's commitment to building a modern, scalable operational foundation as it continues to expand.GhostDraft Originate gives the carrier a centralized, purpose-built platform for managing the full lifecycle of forms and policy documents. With powerful templating, versioning, and centralized forms management capabilities, the carrier's product team can bring new and updated forms to market faster, with greater consistency and accuracy across every document. AI-driven comparison and review capabilities further strengthen the team's ability to ensure precision at every stage of the forms development process.By consolidating forms creation and management onto a single modern platform, the carrier gains the agility to respond quickly to market demands, scale its product operations efficiently, and maintain the highest standards of accuracy and compliance across its growing portfolio. GhostDraft Originate enables the carrier's product team to focus on strategic priorities, supported by automation and AI-assisted workflows that drive speed and reliability throughout the document lifecycle."This carrier is exactly the kind of forward-thinking organization that GhostDraft Originate was built for," said Ed Beach, VP of Sales at GhostDraft. "Their focus on speed, consistency, and scalability aligns perfectly with what our platform delivers, and we are proud to support them as they continue to grow. We look forward to a strong and productive partnership."For more information about GhostDraft Originate and GhostDraft's solutions for the insurance industry, please visit .About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft's intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 120+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: .

Veronica Webb

GhostDraft

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Tech-Enabled Property Insurance Carrier Selects GhostDraft Originate to Modernize Forms Management News Provided By GhostDraft October 06, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



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