Springs Law Group Opens Pueblo, Colorado Personal Injury Office

Expanding Access to Experienced Representation Across Southern Colorado

- Christopher NicolaysenPUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Springs Law Group, a Colorado-based personal injury law firm that has represented injured individuals and families for nearly a decade, has opened a new personal injury office in Pueblo, Colorado. The location is the firm's third and reflects its ongoing commitment to making experienced, client-focused legal representation more accessible to people throughout Southern Colorado.The new office is located in the historic Thatcher Building at 503 N Main St, Suite 410, Pueblo, CO 81003.Since its founding, Springs Law Group has built a reputation for compassionate advocacy, transparent communication, and results-driven representation for people injured through the negligence of others. The firm has developed particular depth in complex, high-stakes matters - including trucking and commercial vehicle collisions and serious spine injuries - alongside a full range of personal injury work. With two offices already serving Colorado Springs and surrounding communities, the Pueblo location allows the firm to better support clients across the southern part of the state.“Pueblo has always been part of the community we serve, and opening a dedicated office here lets us show up for our neighbors the way they deserve,” said Christopher Nicolaysen, founder and CEO of Springs Law Group.“When someone is hurt, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether experienced representation is within reach. Now it is - close to home.”The firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death claims, premises liability cases, and other serious injury matters. Springs Law Group attributes its growth to a client-centered approach built on responsiveness, accessibility, and strong advocacy during some of the most difficult moments in its clients' lives.According to the firm, the Pueblo office was established in response to growing demand for experienced personal injury representation in the area and to give residents more direct access to legal support close to home. The office offers consultations and legal services to individuals throughout Pueblo and neighboring communities.“Our vision is to build one of Colorado's leading personal injury firms while staying true to the values that got us here,” Nicolaysen added.“That means being accessible to our clients, investing in the communities we serve, and fighting for the best possible outcome for every injured person who walks through our doors.”Pueblo-area residents can schedule a consultation by calling (719) 455-5700 or visiting springslawgroup.About Springs Law GroupSprings Law Group is a Colorado-based plaintiff's personal injury law firm that has represented injured individuals and families for nearly ten years. With offices in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, the firm handles motor vehicle and trucking collisions, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injury matters, with particular experience in trucking and spine cases. Springs Law Group is known for compassionate, responsive, and results-driven representation. To learn more, visit springslawgroup.

Michael McCarthy

Springs Law Group

+1 719-455-5700

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Springs Law Group Opens Pueblo, Colorado Personal Injury Office News Provided By Road House Consulting LLC October 06, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.