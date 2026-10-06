JSG Appoints Will Harris Chief Sales Acceleration Officer

Will Harris, Chief Sales Acceleration Officer, JSG

Sales enablement leader joins JSG's senior leadership team to help technology partners and vendors build pipeline and win business.

OCEAN RIDGE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JS Group (JSG), a go-to-market strategy, channel transformation and growth firm, today announced that Will Harris has joined its senior leadership team as Chief Sales Acceleration Officer. In this executive role, Harris will lead the strategy, development and delivery of JSG's sales acceleration portfolio for technology partners and vendors. His mandate spans sales enablement, prospecting, social selling, lead generation, sales leadership and practical education designed to help clients build pipeline, strengthen seller performance, and win business.Harris will work in partnership with JSG's marketing team to turn client growth plans into sustained sales activity. The marketing team will lead strategy, campaign concepts, messaging and content development. Harris and his team will own the sales execution and education that activate those plans, including prospect outreach, social selling, lead development and sales coaching. The goal is to help clients generate qualified opportunities and equip their teams to advance them.“Kaseya's 2026 research found that 71% of MSPs identify winning new customers as their biggest business challenge. Omdia's Jay McBain recently reported that 65% of partners flat or declining operating profits in Q3 2026 compared with a year earlier. That makes the need to rethink how we generate business urgent,” said Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG.“Customers have changed how they discover providers, evaluate solutions and decide whom to trust. Too many partners and vendors are still using sales approaches built for buyers who have moved on. Yesterday's playbook does not get better because you automate it. We wanted exceptional sales generation talent on our senior leadership team, and Will brings exactly that. He knows how to build programs that help sellers earn attention, create opportunities and win business.”Harris is the founder of Willpower Consultation, whose services span corporate training, outsourced social selling and executive social influence. He is the author of Power Prospecting and Willpower Now. His experience developing sales programs combines seller education with hands-on business development, helping organizations put new skills into practice.“Sales enablement should change what sellers do and the opportunities they create,” said Harris.“JSG brings the channel expertise and marketing talent to identify where clients can grow. My team will help put that work into motion through relevant prospecting, social selling and practical education. We will help partners and vendors build the capability and consistency to earn new business.”“Having worked with Will, I have seen how effectively he connects sales education to execution,” said Bruce Wirt, Chief Revenue Officer of SilverSky.“He understands how to make sophisticated solutions relevant to the customer and actionable for the seller. For a company like SilverSky, helping partners communicate the business value of managed cybersecurity is essential. Will brings the practical discipline to turn that value into productive conversations. JSG's clients are gaining a leader who can build the program, teach the team and get the work done.”Harris's appointment expands JSG's ability to help clients redesign how they acquire customers, combining marketing expertise with dedicated leadership for sales enablement and execution. To talk through what sales acceleration looks like for your team, call JSG at 908-566-7241 or visit jsgnow.About JSGJSG is an ecosystem acceleration firm that helps technology vendors, distributors, service providers and partners design and grow their routes to market. Its five consulting disciplines are channel programs, strategic planning, channel marketing, sales enablement and channel governance. Learn more at jsgnow

Barbara Goworowski

JSG

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JSG Appoints Will Harris Chief Sales Acceleration Officer News Provided By JSG October 06, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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