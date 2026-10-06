Sacha Awwa Launches Your Brain On Entrepreneurship: Opening With Session On Founder Burnout And Sleep

Sacha Awwa will launch Your Brain on Entrepreneurship, a new series at Mana Tech in Downtown Miami that brings researchers, clinicians and practitioners together to discuss the mental pressures of building a company.

Sacha Awwa with panelists Dr. Marcelo Bigliassi and Dr. Carmen Teresa Ramirez. Your Brain on Entrepreneurship, October 20, Mana Tech, Miami.

Empower Your Marketing by Sacha Awwa (Indigo River Publishing, distributed by Simon & Schuster)

The series opens with Running on Empty: The Fine Line Between Grit and Breakdown, an evidence-based conversation on the decisions founders make under strain.

- Sacha Awwa

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sacha Awwa spent years helping founders build brands and grow revenue before she noticed the conversations changing. Strategy calls became late-night discussions about whether to keep going. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the founder and author of Empower Your Marketing will launch Your Brain on Entrepreneurship, a new series at Mana Tech in Downtown Miami that brings researchers, clinicians, and practitioners together to discuss the mental pressures of building a company. Registration for the first session is complimentary and now open to founders, operators, and investors.

"As a marketer, I was hired to build brands, launch products, and grow revenue. Somewhere along the way, I became something I was never trained to be: an unqualified therapist," said Awwa. "Founders trusted me with the parts of building a company they couldn't say out loud to their investors, their teams, or sometimes even their families."

Research points to how widespread that pressure is. In a study of 242 entrepreneurs led by Dr. Michael Freeman, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, 72 percent reported mental health concerns, through either a personal or a family history, compared with 48 percent of a demographically matched comparison group.

Session One, Running on Empty: The Fine Line Between Grit and Breakdown, takes on a familiar founder habit: postponing rest until after the next raise, the next launch, or the next hire. The panel will explore the science of pushing through and the science of pulling back, what sleep debt costs founders in the quality of their decisions, and the signals the brain and body send long before anything breaks. Guests will leave with a clearer way to read those signals and to recognize which side of the line they are standing on.

The panel brings together Dr. Marcelo Bigliassi, Associate Professor of Psychophysiology at Florida International University, whose research examines how the brain responds to stress, effort, and fatigue, and Dr. Carmen Teresa Ramirez, a board-certified neurologist and Chief Medical Officer of Wellness Tech Biodistribution with more than two decades of experience in stroke, traumatic brain injury and brain health. Awwa will moderate the conversation.

The idea for the series took shape while Awwa was writing her book. "Every framework, every decision, every piece of guidance was really about one thing: helping founders survive, not just their business, but themselves," she said.

Your Brain on Entrepreneurship runs every other month, with sessions planned in Miami in December and in New York in February 2027. The series is supported by the Miami Chamber of Commerce Dubai, Mana Tech, ExV Agency, and The Housing Summit.

"Founders deserve better than a marketer doing her best in a role she was never qualified for. They deserve real science, real experts, and a room where the hardest parts of building a company can finally be spoken out loud," said Awwa.

Session One takes place Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at Mana Tech, Loft 10, 21 SE 1st Ave #10, Miami, FL 33131. Attendance is complimentary, and capacity is limited. Founders, operators, and investors can request a place at . Early registration is recommended.

ABOUT SACHA AWWA

Sacha Awwa is an Executive Growth Strategist, founder of SAMG Marketing and Uncomplicate It, and author of Empower Your Marketing. A Webby Award winner with 23 years in strategic marketing, she built her career inside high-performance institutions, contributing to The New York Times, working with the U.S. Army National Guard as a client, and leading growth within venture-backed technology startups.

Behind the enterprise budgets, Awwa saw a system that rewarded complexity and overlooked context, as smaller founders were told to copy large companies without the teams, capital, or margin for error to make those playbooks work. She left to build an alternative. Today she advises venture-backed technology founders from Seed through Series B, installing disciplined, stage-appropriate growth structures for companies scaling under investor pressure. Through her advisory work, speaking, podcast, and book, she gives founders strategy that fits the stage they are in. Her philosophy is that clarity, more than tactics, is what drives growth.

Contact - Sacha Awwa's PR Team - ExV Agency

Karen L Gamba

The ExV Agency

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Welcome to Uncomplicate It - the podcast for entrepreneurs, creators, and marketers who are ready to do things differently - by Sacha Awwa

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