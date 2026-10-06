Latest Pigments Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends And Forecasts

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The Business Research Company's Latest Pigments Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The pigments market has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by various industrial and manufacturing developments. As the demand for colorants in multiple applications rises, this sector is positioned for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, growth factors, regional dominance, and key trends shaping the pigments industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Pigments Market

The pigments market has seen strong growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. It is expected to increase from $28.49 billion in 2025 to $30.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This historical growth has been propelled by industrialization, rising automotive production, growing demand for construction paints and coatings, expanded use of plastics across sectors, and the flourishing printing inks and publishing markets.

Looking ahead, the pigments market is forecasted to grow further, reaching $37.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. This anticipated expansion is driven by increasing demand for coatings in electric vehicles, growth in smart packaging and labeling applications, rising needs in advanced aerospace and industrial coatings, enhanced use of pigments in electronics and displays, and the development of specialty materials for sophisticated manufacturing processes. Trends expected to influence the market include the rise of high-durability pigments for automotive coatings, growing use of high-opacity inorganic pigments in construction materials, expansion of packaging inks and flexible packaging coloration, wider adoption of specialty pigments in plastics and consumer goods, and a shift toward liquid and dispersion pigment formulations that simplify processing.

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Understanding Pigments and Their Role in Various Industries

Pigments are finely ground, insoluble chemical compounds that add color to materials by absorbing and reflecting light selectively. They are formulated to deliver stable coloration, opacity, and durability in applications such as paints, coatings, plastics, inks, and other industrial products. These pigments are engineered to withstand exposure to light, heat, chemicals, and environmental factors, ensuring consistent aesthetic and functional performance in the final products they enhance.

Construction Activities as a Major Growth Driver for the Pigments Market

An important factor propelling the pigments market forward is the expansion of construction activities. This sector involves the planning, development, and building of infrastructure, residential, and commercial structures. Rapid urbanization and increasing populations concentrating in cities are fueling higher demand for new buildings and infrastructure projects. Pigments play a crucial role in construction by providing color, durability, and UV resistance to paints, coatings, concrete, and finishes, boosting both the visual appeal and longevity of these materials. For instance, in June 2025, Eurostat reported that construction production increased by 3.0% in the euro area and by 2.5% across the EU in April 2025 compared to April 2024, highlighting the sector's growth and its positive impact on pigment demand.

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Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Pigments Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the pigments market. This region is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market study includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Latest Pigments Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends And Forecasts News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional



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