Cplace Day 2026, The Global PPM Summit, Streams Free On Oct. 29 With AI Case Studies From Enterprise Pmos

Impressions from cplace Day 2025 - Keynote

Impressions from cplace Day 2025 - Networking

Free registration includes on-demand recordings, with sessions from Daimler Truck, Bayer and Hitachi Rail on governed AI in project portfolio management

- Doug Surrett, CEO cplaceRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- cplace, an AI-powered platform for project and portfolio management (PPM), will host cplace Day 2026, the Global PPM Summit, on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. The English-language conference takes place in Munich and streams live worldwide. Registration is free, and every registrant receives the on-demand recordings after the event, whether or not they join live.This year's theme, "The Builder Era," addresses a question many project management office (PMO) leaders now face: how to move AI in project management from pilots into daily use without losing control of their data and approval processes. cplace expects more than 500 attendees on-site in Munich and more than 800 online.“Most enterprises we talk to are doing some sort of AI pilot. Far fewer have fully unleashed AI inside their project portfolio,” said Doug Surrett, CEO of cplace. At cplace Day, our customers will show how they closed that gap, with working applications inside their PMOs and the governance to keep them under control.”The program opens with a keynote by Surrett and Navid Heidemann, head of product at cplace, joined by COO Marvin Adami and Julia Hillenkötter, product manager for cplace AI. The keynote includes live demonstrations of the cplace AI Builder, which lets teams describe the application they need in plain language and receive a governed, production-ready application inside the cplace platform."With the AI Builder, a PMO lead describes the application they need and has it running inside cplace in days, with the same permissions, data model and audit trail as the rest of the platform," said Heidemann. "At cplace Day, we'll show that process live."Customer sessions at the Global PPM Summit include:. Daimler Truck: "From Hype to the Road: Taking the Driver's Seat on Citizen AI". Daimler Buses: "From Screenshot to Solution". Bayer Pharma R&D: "Teaching an AI Companion Where to Draw the Line". Hitachi Rail: "From AI Promise to Productive Reality"The full agenda is available on the cplace Day 2026 speakers and sessions page. All registrants receive the on-demand recordings after the event. Registration for cplace Day 2026 is free.cplace expanded into the United States in September 2026, with North American headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. Global manufacturers in automotive, life sciences and aerospace already run cplace across their U.S. operations.

Julia Gerstner

cplace, Inc.

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cplace Day 2026, the Global PPM Summit, Streams Free on Oct. 29 With AI Case Studies From Enterprise PMOs News Provided By cplace, Inc. October 06, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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