Genetic Lifespan Marks IMUNTM Premiere With Cell-Processing And Cryopreservation Provider At New Jersey Facility

Genetic LifeSpan executives with Celularity leadership at the invitation-only IMUNTM premiere in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Invitation-only event introduced Genetic LifeSpan's IMUNTM immune cell banking service.

- Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO, Genetic LifeSpanFLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic LifeSpan announced the premiere of IMUNTM, its personal cell banking service, during an invitation-only event held at the New Jersey facility of its cell-processing and cryopreservation service provider, Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”).Celularity, a biotechnology company specializing in cellular and regenerative medicine, provides certain cell-processing, testing, cryopreservation and storage services for the IMUN program. Celularity's facility in Florham Park, NJ houses infrastructure supporting its investigational cellular medicine platform, biobanking services and related operations.The private premiere was limited to approximately 60 invited guests, providing attendees with an opportunity to learn about the IMUN program and tour portions of Celularity's facility.“Choosing the right banking partner was critical to the vision for IMUN,” said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Genetic LifeSpan.“Celularity brings expertise, purpose-built infrastructure and experience in cellular cryopreservation. Giving our guests the opportunity to visit this facility and see where cells collected through the IMUN program would be processed and stored provided a meaningful introduction to the program.”IMUN is offered and administered exclusively by Genetic LifeSpan. Celularity does not offer, market or sell the IMUN service and does not make any representation regarding the suitability of participation, the future availability or utility of stored cells, or any potential therapeutic or clinical use. Participation in the IMUN program does not ensure that stored cells will be suitable or available for any future medical use.

Cassiah Setnar

Genetic LifeSpan

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Genetic LifeSpan Marks IMUNTM Premiere With Cell-Processing and Cryopreservation Provider at New Jersey Facility News Provided By Genetic LifeSpan October 06, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.