Mujo Learning Systems Releases AI Literacy For Healthcare

New Higher Education Textbook Prepares Allied Health, and Medical Assisting Students for AI-Driven Healthcare Careers

- Shawn Moore, Founder & CEO, Mujo Learning SystemsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mujo Learning Systems, a leading publisher of career-ready curriculum for higher education and high school programs, today announced the release of AI Literacy for Healthcare, a comprehensive textbook designed to integrate artificial intelligence throughout core healthcare competencies. The new title is now available for adoption by university and college programs globally.As AI tools rapidly reshape clinical workflows, documentation, diagnostics, and patient communication, healthcare programs face growing pressure to produce graduates who can confidently navigate this technology-driven environment. AI Literacy for Healthcare was purpose-built to meet that need, providing students with both the foundational healthcare knowledge and the hands-on AI skills employers now require.About AI Literacy for HealthcareUnlike traditional healthcare textbooks that address technology in a single supplemental chapter, AI Literacy for Healthcare integrates artificial intelligence throughout all eight chapters of the curriculum. Students build AI competency progressively alongside healthcare-specific skills, completing summative projects in each chapter including prompt portfolios, ethical case study analyses, and HIPAA compliance checklists.The eight-chapter curriculum covers:.Chapter 1: Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals - what AI is, how it learns, and why it matters in healthcare.Chapter 2: AI Use Cases in Healthcare - clinical decision support, medical imaging, administrative applications, and emerging precision medicine tools.Chapter 3: Platforms & Implementation - navigating ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and AI-integrated electronic health record systems.Chapter 4: Ethics, Law, and Governance - ethical frameworks, bias and fairness, FDA and HIPAA regulatory landscape, and human oversight.Chapter 5: Research and Decision Support - evaluating AI-generated health information and identifying misinformation and hallucinated citations.Chapter 6: Prompting Tactics - effective prompt construction for clinical documentation, patient education, and care coordination.Chapter 7: Interpreting Health Data - reading AI-generated risk reports, predictive analytics, and communicating data to care teams.Chapter 8: Privacy and Compliance - HIPAA and state law, data minimization, secure AI tool use, and incident responseDesigned for Diverse Healthcare ProgramsAI Literacy for Healthcare requires no prior AI or technical experience and is built for students entering the workforce. The curriculum is designed for medical assisting, health information management, allied health programs, and higher education institutions offering healthcare certificates or degrees.Comprehensive Instructor Resources IncludedHealthcare professors adopting the curriculum receive access to Mujo's Teacher Resource Cloud, which includes minute-by-minute lesson plans, customizable slides, lecture videos, chapter quizzes, test banks, exams, case studies, and project materials. The accompanying Teacher Manual provides facilitation guides and teaching notes for every chapter, making the curriculum accessible to instructors who are new to teaching AI.Availability and PricingAI Literacy for Healthcare is available now in both print and digital e-book formats. Institutional licensing and courseware bundles are available. Instructor examination copies are available at no cost at . The textbook and courseware can be previewed and purchased at .About Mujo Learning SystemsMujo Learning Systems is a North American educational publisher specializing in current, career-ready curriculum for higher education and high school programs. Mujo's growing catalog of AI, business, and digital marketing textbooks and courseware is used by universities, colleges, and career and technical education programs globally. Mujo's mission is to lead, educate, and inspire educators and students by delivering the most relevant and engaging content available on any device. Learn more at .

Brittni Woodson

Mujo Learning Systems Inc.

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Mujo Learning Systems Releases AI Literacy for Healthcare News Provided By Mujo Learning Systems Inc. October 06, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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