GiaSpace shares rules for using AI without burning out top performers.

Robert Giannini, Founder and CEO of GiaSpace

Florida managed IT provider says AI removes the old limits on how much one person can take on, and that is exactly why companies need new rules

- Robert Giannini, Founder and CEO, GiaSpace

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GiaSpace, a Florida-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) that builds and manages AI agents for small and midsize businesses, today shared guidance on a side effect of workplace AI that hits a company's best people first: burnout. The company says the answer is not less AI but clearer rules for how people and machines split the work.

Recent research points to real costs when AI replaces thinking rather than supporting it. Researchers at the MIT Media Lab used EEG monitoring to compare essay writers who used an AI assistant, a search engine, or no tools at all. The AI-assisted group showed the weakest brain engagement and the lowest sense of ownership over their work, a pattern the researchers call cognitive debt. A separate survey of 319 knowledge workers by Microsoft Research and Carnegie Mellon University found that the more confidence people placed in AI, the less critical thinking they reported doing.

At GiaSpace, the pattern Giannini watches for is different: it starts with the people who need AI least.

"High producers are motivated by the results of their work. Harness AI to that person and they will push harder, with an agent performing tasks that used to require hiring someone or finding another way," said Robert Giannini, Founder and CEO of GiaSpace. "In the past there were open issues because of time and resources. AI removes that, and you can easily push 100 percent the entire day. Over six months, that person can feel like they are putting in 60-hour weeks if they are not disciplined with their time."

The early warning sign, according to Giannini, is when initial excitement turns into maintenance. "They are excited in the beginning, but the systems they rushed to build start requiring more and more time to adjust and repair," he said. "You want people to get up and take a walk, not stay head down all day. If someone seems to be going down rabbit holes, that is the first sign to step in and evaluate what is going on."

GiaSpace's answer inside its own operation is guided adoption rather than a free-for-all. The team is trained on the best ways to interact with AI, including connecting it directly to the systems the company manages, so no one is jumping in blindly. Employees see where AI helps them during the day on tough problems, instead of discovering its limits alone.

Done that way, Giannini says, AI works in the opposite direction. "AI can remove the manual, boring tasks a person feels are not rewarding, so they can concentrate on higher-level work," he said. "With a junior team, you can see the difference when simple issues no longer land on your senior staff. The balance is separating what is needed from what is simply a want. You cannot automate or fix everything at once."

The approach comes from GiaSpace's own MSP 3.0 model, in which AI agents already handle routine work across its service operation. The rule Giannini gives his own team is the same one he gives the small and midsize businesses that rely on GiaSpace for AI consulting services, managed IT, and cybersecurity across Florida: let AI take the work that drains people, and protect the time, judgment, and habits that keep them sharp.

About GiaSpace

Founded by Robert Giannini in 2005, GiaSpace is a Florida-based, nationwide Managed Service Provider serving small and midsize businesses. The company pairs managed IT and cybersecurity with AI-driven automation, helping clients work faster and stay protected under a transparent, subscription-based model with no surprise invoices. Its "Fast, Friendly, First-Time Fix" commitment has guided more than two decades of service from offices across Florida, including Gainesville, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa. Learn more at .

Gabriela Noce

GiaSpace

+1 843-822-3893

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GiaSpace Advises Businesses on Using AI Without Burning Out Top Performers News Provided By GiaSpace October 06, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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