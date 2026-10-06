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Robo.ai Reports September Revenue Exceeding US$100 Million and Expects Approximately US$600 Million for Full Year 2026
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Integration progresses alongside milestones in AI and advanced manufacturing
/PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today provided a business update and its full-year 2026 revenue outlook. Total revenue for September exceeded US$100 million, primarily contributed by Quantum Core Capital Limited ("QC Capital"). The September revenue information is preliminary and unaudited, has not been reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, and may be adjusted through financial closing and review procedures. Based on year-to-date performance, the Company currently expects total revenue of approximately US$600 million for full year 2026.
As acquisition integration progresses, Robo.ai is strengthening its revenue base and expanding its AI and advanced manufacturing businesses. QC Capital continues to operate steadily and contribute revenue, while Neurovia AI is advancing its technology and applications. ALIF Holding's Phase I industrial park groundbreaking in Umm Al Quwain marks progress toward building local manufacturing and systems integration capabilities in the UAE.
QC Capital Revenue Contributions Support Full Year Outlook
As previously disclosed, QC Capital's operating businesses provide operational management and delivery services to enterprise customers, charging for completed delivery orders accepted by customers. Since its acquisition on June 15, 2026, QC Capital has maintained stable operations and service delivery while consistently contributing revenue. The Company believes this performance reflects smooth integration and provides a foundation for further development.
Supported by current business performance, Robo.ai expects approximately US$600 million in total revenue for full year 2026 and remains focused on integration and disciplined operations. Revenue alone does not establish the Company's profitability or operating cash flow position.
Strengthening AI Capabilities and Advancing New Initiatives
Through Neurovia AI, Robo.ai is advancing its AI data processing and compression technology initiatives, with applications and business development focused on public safety, transportation, energy and municipal services.
QC Capital is also developing AI-generated video and content production capabilities. This initiative remains at an early stage of development and represents a new direction for the Group's AI applications.
ALIF Holding Milestones Advance Local Industrial Capabilities
On September 25, 2026, ALIF Holding held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of its Group Industrial Park in Umm Al Quwain, UAE, marking an important step in the Group's advanced manufacturing strategy. Phase I is planned to refurbish existing factory premises with a designed gross floor area of approximately 8,845 square meters to support local manufacturing, equipment integration and software systems integration.
The Industrial Park is planned in three phases, aligning near-term projects with future capacity expansion. The proposed Alif Maritec is expected to be the first project to occupy Phase I. Its planned portfolio covers marine oil spill emergency response, land border security, and AI-enabled defense and intelligent monitoring for critical infrastructure. The proposed solutions would combine equipment, sensor data and AI analytics to serve government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers.
With the groundbreaking and increasingly defined project plans, ALIF Holding is connecting the Group's advanced manufacturing strategy with engineering capabilities and customer needs, laying an industrial foundation for long-term development.
Disciplined Execution Supports Strategic Transformation
"Our strategic transformation is progressing steadily," said Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai. "QC Capital continues to contribute revenue, Neurovia AI is advancing its technology and applications, and ALIF Holding is building local manufacturing and delivery capabilities through its industrial park and project initiatives. We believe our existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund our current business operations and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 18 to 24 months based on our current operational plan. We are confident in our direction and focused on practical execution to strengthen our operating foundation, bring technology and industry together, and create long-term shareholder value."
Robo.ai will continue to advance business integration, AI applications and local industrial capabilities, strengthening its existing businesses while developing opportunities for long-term growth.
/PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today provided a business update and its full-year 2026 revenue outlook. Total revenue for September exceeded US$100 million, primarily contributed by Quantum Core Capital Limited ("QC Capital"). The September revenue information is preliminary and unaudited, has not been reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, and may be adjusted through financial closing and review procedures. Based on year-to-date performance, the Company currently expects total revenue of approximately US$600 million for full year 2026.
As acquisition integration progresses, Robo.ai is strengthening its revenue base and expanding its AI and advanced manufacturing businesses. QC Capital continues to operate steadily and contribute revenue, while Neurovia AI is advancing its technology and applications. ALIF Holding's Phase I industrial park groundbreaking in Umm Al Quwain marks progress toward building local manufacturing and systems integration capabilities in the UAE.
QC Capital Revenue Contributions Support Full Year Outlook
As previously disclosed, QC Capital's operating businesses provide operational management and delivery services to enterprise customers, charging for completed delivery orders accepted by customers. Since its acquisition on June 15, 2026, QC Capital has maintained stable operations and service delivery while consistently contributing revenue. The Company believes this performance reflects smooth integration and provides a foundation for further development.
Supported by current business performance, Robo.ai expects approximately US$600 million in total revenue for full year 2026 and remains focused on integration and disciplined operations. Revenue alone does not establish the Company's profitability or operating cash flow position.
Strengthening AI Capabilities and Advancing New Initiatives
Through Neurovia AI, Robo.ai is advancing its AI data processing and compression technology initiatives, with applications and business development focused on public safety, transportation, energy and municipal services.
QC Capital is also developing AI-generated video and content production capabilities. This initiative remains at an early stage of development and represents a new direction for the Group's AI applications.
ALIF Holding Milestones Advance Local Industrial Capabilities
On September 25, 2026, ALIF Holding held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of its Group Industrial Park in Umm Al Quwain, UAE, marking an important step in the Group's advanced manufacturing strategy. Phase I is planned to refurbish existing factory premises with a designed gross floor area of approximately 8,845 square meters to support local manufacturing, equipment integration and software systems integration.
The Industrial Park is planned in three phases, aligning near-term projects with future capacity expansion. The proposed Alif Maritec is expected to be the first project to occupy Phase I. Its planned portfolio covers marine oil spill emergency response, land border security, and AI-enabled defense and intelligent monitoring for critical infrastructure. The proposed solutions would combine equipment, sensor data and AI analytics to serve government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers.
With the groundbreaking and increasingly defined project plans, ALIF Holding is connecting the Group's advanced manufacturing strategy with engineering capabilities and customer needs, laying an industrial foundation for long-term development.
Disciplined Execution Supports Strategic Transformation
"Our strategic transformation is progressing steadily," said Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai. "QC Capital continues to contribute revenue, Neurovia AI is advancing its technology and applications, and ALIF Holding is building local manufacturing and delivery capabilities through its industrial park and project initiatives. We believe our existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund our current business operations and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 18 to 24 months based on our current operational plan. We are confident in our direction and focused on practical execution to strengthen our operating foundation, bring technology and industry together, and create long-term shareholder value."
Robo.ai will continue to advance business integration, AI applications and local industrial capabilities, strengthening its existing businesses while developing opportunities for long-term growth.
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