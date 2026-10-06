Advocate Moves Madras HC Seeking FIR Against TN Finmin Over Bribery Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR against Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson over remarks made in the Assembly regarding alleged bribery in the School Education Department.

Chennai-based advocate K. Sivasubramaniam, who filed the petition, contended that the Minister's statements warranted investigation, arguing that giving a bribe to a public servant could also constitute an offence under the law.

The PIL is expected to be listed before the First Division Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan.

The petition centres on remarks made by N. Marie Wilson during an Assembly debate on August 24, 2026.

According to the petitioner, the Minister stated that he had experienced corruption under the previous administration and alleged that educational institutions had been compelled to pay bribes.

Sivasubramaniam contended that Wilson had also acknowledged witnessing a bribe payment and knowing the amount involved.

Referring to Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the petitioner argued that these statements provided sufficient grounds to investigate the alleged transaction and the Minister's role in it.

The advocate stated that he had submitted a complaint to the DVAC on August 27, 2026, seeking registration of an FIR against Wilson.

He alleged that the agency had failed to act on the complaint, prompting him to approach the High Court.

In his affidavit, the petitioner argued that a Minister's statement in the Assembly concerning an alleged criminal act could not be dismissed merely as political rhetoric.

He further contended that legislative immunity under Article 194(2) of the Constitution would not prevent an investigation into an alleged offence committed outside the House.

According to the petitioner, the Assembly speech, as recorded in the official proceedings, amounted to an admission relating to an earlier act.

He argued that the alleged payment took place outside the legislative premises and therefore warranted scrutiny independent of the privileges attached to the Minister's speech in the House.

Sivasubramaniam also referred to allegations subsequently made by former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi regarding alleged irregularities in Wilson's educational institutions.

He urged the DVAC to examine those allegations as well and maintained that the sitting Minister's conduct should be investigated.

The petition seeks judicial intervention over what the petitioner describes as inaction by the DVAC.

The allegations and the petitioner's interpretation of the Minister's remarks are yet to be examined by the court.