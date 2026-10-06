Gauhati University Student Death: Accused Shot While Trying To Escape Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 6 (IANS) Ashik Ali, an accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, was shot in the knee by police during an operation at Dharapur in the early hours of Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to escape from custody, officials said.

Ali was subsequently taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The incident occurred on the day Ali's eight-day police custody was scheduled to end, with investigators preparing to produce him before a court.

Police said the firing took place after he allegedly tried to flee during the operation.

Ali is accused in connection with the death of 21-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and a resident of Dharapur under the Azara Police Station area.

Her body was recovered from Rudra's Kitchen Homestay in Guwahati on September 25, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police reached the homestay after receiving information about the incident and subsequently began examining the events leading to Nimisha being found dead on the premises.

According to Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deori, Ali had told investigators that Nimisha died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself.

However, police have maintained that this claim has not been independently established and that all possible angles are being examined.

“We will not believe anything; we will investigate every angle,” Deori had said while responding to the accused's version of events.

Police said Ali had acknowledged being in a relationship with Nimisha.

Investigators are examining the nature of their relationship, the circumstances under which they met at the homestay, and the sequence of events before Nimisha was found unconscious.

Police are also looking into the injuries and other findings recorded during the inquest and are awaiting relevant forensic and post-mortem reports to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The case drew significant attention in Guwahati following the recovery of Nimisha's body, with questions being raised over whether she died by suicide or under other circumstances.

With Ali now injured and undergoing treatment at GMCH, investigators are expected to continue questioning him as part of the probe.

Police have not yet concluded the cause and manner of Nimisha's death, and the investigation remains under way.