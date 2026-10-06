Anushka Sen Opens Up On Representing India Globally With Her Korean-Indian Film 'Jeju Olle'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen, who stars in the Korea-India co-production 'Jeju Olle', is chuffed with the film's showcase at the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF), as it gives her the opportunity to realise her long-preserved dream of representing India at the international platform.

The film, which also stars Kang Hyung-seok, has been officially selected for the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF), and will have its North American Premiere on October 21.

Talking about the film, she said,“Representing India in different parts of the world has always been a dream for me. Every time I get an opportunity to represent my country, it feels super special, and I feel extra grateful for it”.

The film has been selected under NBFF's Korean Spotlight programme and will screen at 7:30 PM at Screen 1 of Regal Edwards Big Newport, the festival's largest auditorium.

'Jeju Olle' is especially close to her, with the film bringing together Korean and Indian storytelling, music and culture.

The actress further mentioned,“Jeju Olle is very close to my heart, so I'm super delighted that we're starting the film's journey with its North American Premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival in America”.

The film is written and directed by Jin Kwang-Kyo, and follows Alisha, an Indian star who steps away from the spotlight following the loss of her beloved cousin and longtime manager. She travels to Jeju Island to fulfil a promise they had made together, where she unexpectedly crosses paths with Ha Sun-woo, a former K-pop idol who has also retreated to the island after experiencing setbacks in his career.

What begins as an unlikely encounter gradually develops into a connection as the two spend a week exploring Jeju, sharing music and confronting wounds from their pasts. The film has been shot in Korean, Hindi and English, and blends Korean romance with the musical spirit of India, exploring themes of love, healing and new beginnings.

“It's incredibly exciting to see a film that brought together two cultures that now travel from India and Korea to North America. Being able to take our work and represent India on an international platform is something I feel very grateful for. I'm really looking forward to being there, celebrating the film with the team and experiencing this moment with a completely new audience”, she added.

The film is produced by Storyworks Co., Ltd. and Lucifer Production.