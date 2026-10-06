Union Minister Rijiju Thanks People Of Tripura As NDA Sweeps Village Committee Elections

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday thanked the people of Tripura for reposing their faith and extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent Village Committee elections.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, expressed his appreciation over the NDA's landslide victory in the recently concluded Village Committee elections held in the areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister said: "Tripura has spoken through the ballot. The Village Committee election results reaffirm the people's trust in the NDA and its commitment to development. Thank you, Tripura, for your continued faith and support."

He added that in the TTAADC areas, the NDA alliance partners -- Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- also secured a significant share of the seats, with the TMP winning the largest number of seats, followed by the BJP and IPFT.

Sharing the seat position, Rijiju said that of the 4,320 seats secured by the NDA, the TMP won 3,428 seats, while the BJP and IPFT secured 859 and 33 seats, respectively.

According to his post, the CPI-M secured 87 seats, while the Congress bagged 14 seats.

The ruling BJP's tribal-based ally, TMP, continued to dominate Tripura's tribal areas, securing 74.61 per cent of the 4,594 seats in the Village Committees.

According to officials, results for all 4,594 seats in 587 Village Committees under the TTAADC were declared early on Tuesday.

Of the total 4,594 seats in 587 Village Committees, the TMP won 3,428 seats (74.61 per cent), while the BJP bagged 859 seats (18.70 per cent). Their other tribal-based ally, the IPFT, secured 33 seats (0.72 per cent).

The Opposition CPI-M bagged 87 seats (1.89 per cent), the Congress secured 14 seats (0.30 per cent), while Independents won 173 seats (3.77 per cent).

The Village Committees within the TTAADC areas are equivalent to Gram Panchayats in the non-TTAADC and non-tribal areas.

The politically important elections to the 4,594 seats under 587 Village Committees were held on September 28, with the final results declared early on Tuesday.