CM Yadav Promises More Job Opportunities For Youth, Announces Twice-Yearly PSC Exams

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday promised to expand employment and career opportunities for young people in Madhya Pradesh, announcing twice-yearly MPPSC examinations and separate job-oriented tests from 2027 as part of a series of youth-focused measures.

Addressing the CM Youth Conclave-2026 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, Yadav declared 2027 as the“Year of Youth” and said the state government would focus on education, skill development, research, innovation and employment.“Next year will be observed as the Year of Youth. Therefore, the PSC examination will be conducted twice a year,” Yadav said.

He said separate employment-oriented examinations would also be conducted in addition to the regular MPPSC examinations, describing the initiative as a first in the country. The Chief Minister announced that 12 medical colleges and 12 new skill-oriented universities would be established in the state.

The government plans to open one medical college every month, he said. Free coaching for competitive examinations will be provided in government colleges across all districts, while state-of-the-art laboratories for Artificial Intelligence and advanced computing will be established, Yadav said.

The government will also increase the monthly stipend for research scholars from Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000. Each university will be provided a dedicated fund of Rs 1 crore for research activities, he said.“An Idea Fund of Rs 5 crore will be created at the state level to encourage innovation and startup ideas among the youth,” Yadav said.

The state will enrol one lakh youths in skill-enhancement programmes and facilitate job placements through placement agencies. An Investor Meet will also be organised next year to help generate employment opportunities, he said.

Yadav said the measures were aimed at creating a wider ecosystem for young people to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and jobs within the state.

During his address, the Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and urged the youth gathered at the conclave to applaud and greet him.

“Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, tomorrow marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life. Today, all of us in Bhopal and the youth of the entire state should applaud and extend our greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yadav said.

According to government data cited at the event, around 36.74 crore people aged 15-29 years live in India, accounting for nearly 26 per cent of the country's population.