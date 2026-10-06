Bhumi Pednekar Recalls The 'Pure Liberation' Of Doing 'Thank You For Coming': 'We Deserve Happiness'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar looked back at her experience of working on the comedy-drama“Thank You For Coming.”

The actress also extended birthday wishes to Karan Boolani, who directed the sex comedy. She described the film as a journey of“pure liberation” as she marked three years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a video featuring a memorable scene from the film and reflected on what the project meant to her. Sharing her video, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress wrote,“She will always be my spirit animal. The pure liberation I felt doing this film 3 years of Thank You For Coming. Also happy birthday @karanboolani, you're the best.”

In the video, her character Rabiya Daal can be heard speaking about happiness, self-acceptance, and refusing to apologize for embracing her own choices.

Bhumi can be heard saying,“Why will she say sorry? Will you forget by saying sorry? I didn't forget. I asked you a question, you said sorry. I gave you an answer, you said sorry. I made you my boyfriend, you said sorry. I left my boyfriend, you said sorry. I made fun of you, you said sorry. If you didn't make fun of me, then say more sorry. A prisoner has to say more sorry than a jailer. Why do you all find happy prisoners so dangerous? Why do you all find it wrong to accept it? We deserve happiness.”

“I deserve happiness. I won't take away my happiness by being shameless. You are a champion, Rabiya Daal. You are sensitive, loving, respectful, non-judgmental. This is who you are, Rabiya. Not the silly mistake you made. You know what? All makes silly mistakes. I don't want to say sorry.”

Released in 2023,“Thank You For Coming” featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role as Rabiya Daal. The film directed by Karan Boolani, explored themes of female friendship, self-discovery, relationships and societal expectations through the story of a young woman navigating her personal life.