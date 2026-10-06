J&K CM Omar Abdullah Questions Recent Action By Centre Against Rohingyas

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the recent administrative action against Rohingyas, asserting that the latter were being targeted for no reason.

Talking to reporters here, Omar Abdullah said, "People who have come from Bangladesh without permission, it is a different matter for them. But the Rohingyas, who are being targeted for no reason, when they were deported from their country, we gave them a place here."

"We allowed them (Rohingyas) to live here until their country's situation improves. I find it strange to take action against them suddenly. But we do not have it in our hands. This is the Government of India," he added.

It must be recalled that 250 Bangladesh nationals found illegally staying in Jammu and Kashmir were taken in an IAF flight to West Bengal on Monday to be deported to Bangladesh.

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Chief Minister said the Jammu and Kashmir government would not implement it.

“Such a legislation (UCC) should be debated and enacted by the Parliament. If you have the courage, bring a law in the Parliament. Debate it in the Parliament. See if it passes in Parliament or not," he added.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposal to create a single set of personal laws that apply equally to all citizens, regardless of their religion.

UCC would replace separate religion-based rules for marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

At present, different religious communities currently follow their own distinct personal laws based on scriptures and customs.

UCC is mentioned in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution as a Directive Principle of State Policy, meaning it guides state policy but is not legally enforceable by courts.

Supporters of UCC say it promotes gender justice, equality before the law, secularism, and national integration by removing discriminatory traditions.

Critics raise concerns about protecting cultural diversity, minority rights, and freedom of religion.