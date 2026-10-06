Who Is Premanand Maharaj? Why Virat Kohli's Rs. 5 Crore Claim Has Sparked Controversy

Premanand Maharaj is one of Vrindavan's most prominent spiritual figures, known for his discourses on devotion, relationships, faith and everyday struggles. He has built a huge following through his satsangs and social media presence.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also been among the high-profile devotees who have visited him. Their visits to Vrindavan and interactions with Premanand Maharaj have attracted considerable attention, particularly because the couple has returned to meet him on multiple occasions.

For years, these meetings were largely viewed as the couple's personal spiritual visits. However, Kohli's connection with the Maharaj has now been dragged into a controversy surrounding the ashram.

What is the ₹5-crore allegation involving Virat Kohli?

The controversy centres on a claim made by Dinesh Falahaari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas. According to reports, he alleged that a group connected with the ashram had arranged for Virat Kohli to visit Premanand Maharaj and that ₹5 crore was allegedly spent to bring the cricketer there.

The allegation goes further, suggesting that Kohli's appearance was intended to increase Premanand Maharaj's popularity and influence. It has been linked to wider claims about alleged property interests and internal factions around the ashram.

However, there is an important distinction here: there is currently no independently verified evidence that Virat Kohli was personally paid ₹5 crore for visiting Premanand Maharaj. No verified payment record, agreement or statement from Kohli or his representatives has emerged publicly to establish the claim as fact.

Why has Premanand Maharaj's ashram become controversial?

The Kohli allegation is only one part of a much larger controversy surrounding Premanand Maharaj's ashram. Questions have been raised about alleged internal differences, the activities of people around the spiritual centre and possible property-related interests in the area. These claims have also followed the reported death of an ashram disciple, further intensifying public scrutiny.

Dinesh Falahaari Maharaj has sought government intervention and has reportedly called for an investigation into the allegations. He has also appealed for greater security for Premanand Maharaj and urged him to move to Govardhan.

At the same time, other saints and spiritual figures have come out in support of Premanand Maharaj, arguing that serious accusations should not be treated as established facts without evidence.