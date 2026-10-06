IND A Vs AUS A, 1St ODI: Devdutt Padikkal's Flying Catch At Slip Leaves Fans Astounded (WATCH)

India A batter Devdutt Padikkal has pulled off a stunning catch at slip during the first unofficial ODI against Australia A at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Tuesday, October 6.

After being put to bat first by Australia A captain Will Sutherland, India managed to get early breakthroughs by dismissing openers Mitchell Owen (14) and Sam Konstas (10), and Josh Philippe (2), reducing the visitors to 30/3 in 4.2 overs. Australia A were further reduced to 87/5 following the dismissals of Nikhil Choudhary (15) and Liam Scott (6).

However, the hosts managed to revive their batting through a crucial 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Nathan McSweeney and skipper Will Sutherland before the latter's dismissal for 77 at 228/5.

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Devdutt Padikkal's Stunning Slip Catch Goes Viral

As India A rushed to stifle the early collapse, Devdutt Padikkal became one of the key contributors to a dominant fielding display, displaying razor-sharp reflexes in the cordon.

The incident took place in the fifth over of Australia's A batting when Josh Philippe flashed an outside edge off a fuller delivery from Arshad Khan, and Padikkal, who was positioned at slip cordon, instantly reacted to snatch a sharp edge, completing a breathtaking reflex catch that left everyone at the venue stunned.

Flying full-stretch to his right, he plucked the ball out of thin air with one hand to dismiss visiting batter packing, capturing his presence of mind and focus on excellence under pressure. Padikkal's catch of Philippe put Australia A in a reeling position of 30/3 in 4.2 overs, leaving India A firmly in control of the early exchanges.

A picture-perfect take from Devdutt Padikkal!

Arshad Khan gets Josh Philippe as Team India tighten their grip!

#INDAvAUSA Streaming Live Now Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2026

After Josh Philippe's dismissal, Suryansh Shedge, who replaced injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya in India A ODI squad, picked up two crucial wickets of Nikhil Choudhary and Liam Scott to leave Australia A further into trouble, capitalizing on the early opening created by the bowling attack and Devdutt Padikkal's brilliance in the slip cordon.

However, the Indian bowling attack was kept at bay by Will Sutherland and Nathan McSweeney to anchor the innings and frustrate the hosts bowlers through the middle overs, grinding out a vital partnership to swing the momentum back toward the visitors.

Devdutt Padikkal's Stunning Slip Catch Leaves Fans Impressed

Devdutt Padikkal's stunning catch at slip to dismiss Josh Philippe has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his exceptional reflexes, technique, and presence of mind in the cordon.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Padikkal for his sensational effort, with one calling him a“better catcher” and another describing his reaction time at slip as 'ridiculous.' Others hailed his one-handed grab as 'unreal' and 'outstanding.'

Another section of fans highlighted Padikkal's diving effort and sharp reflexes, with one describing the catch as something that could be missed 'in the blink of an eye'. Some fans also compared his slip-fielding skills with former India batter Ajinkya Rahane, while others called the effort a 'masterclass' in slip catching.

@CricCrazyJohns Devdutt Padikkal setting standards in the field! Leading from the front with a absolute stunner.

- pullshot fortyfive. (@Imyashhhh45) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns DDP is one of the better catcher. At the time when India is struggling for a good catcher he is showing everyone how to do it.

Hopefully players around him also get influenced and catching culture again blossom in our country.

- Suraj (@MindToMetric) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns That reaction time at slip is ridiculous. One of those catches that looks even harder on the replay.

- Enlightened Post (@epost_official) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns that reaction time at slip is unreal, ball was gone before most of us even saw the edge. catches like that win u matches quietly

- Not An Xpert Here (@NotAnXpertHere) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns What a stunning catch by Devdutt Padikkal! Absolute reflexes and perfect technique at slip.

- Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) October 6, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns What a catch. Take a bow❤️

- Dhruv bhandari (@dhruvcricc) October 6, 2026

Blink and you miss it!

Devdutt Padikkal diving full stretch at first slip to grab that absolute beauty.

Sensational hands! ️ Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) October 6, 2026

Devdutt Padikkal, that is ridiculous!

Devdutt Padikkal just put on an absolute masterclass in slip catching. Boundary Bro (@BoundaryBro) October 6, 2026

@StarSportsIndia Best slip fielder in the current Indian Team after Ajinkya Rahane, India has found a good slip fielder.

- RanjithKumar_R (@imranjur97) October 6, 2026

@StarSportsIndia What an outstanding CATCH

- Vineet Chawla (@vineetrajouri) October 6, 2026

A stunning grab from Padikkal

- CSK Core (@CSKCore) October 6, 2026

Devdutt Padikkal has a brilliant record in List A cricket, amassing 2796 runs, including 13 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 82.23 in 42 matches.

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