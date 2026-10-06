Drone Strikes Two Ships In Bulgaria's Black Sea, Crew Goes Missing: Rescue Teams Launch Search Operation

Sofia: Drones attacked commercial ships in the Black Sea. One vessel sank, and rescue teams are looking for the missing crew. The incident took place on Tuesday near the coast of Bulgaria, a NATO ally. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev slammed the attack as a blatant violation of international laws. However, authorities have not yet identified the attackers. The combined air and sea drone strike happened around 112 km off the eastern Bulgarian coastal town of Byala. This attack raises fresh concerns about Russian hybrid warfare amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Shipping experts note this is the first such strike inside Bulgarian waters.

Prime Minister Radev confirmed in a television address that the strike damaged two ships. One of the targeted vessels was transporting grain. Rescue workers successfully evacuated the crew from this ship, though two members sustained injuries. The second ship, flying a Togo flag, sank after the hit. Officials have not confirmed its cargo. Search operations are currently underway for the missing sailors. Authorities are also monitoring the area for potential oil spills and environmental damage. Maritime security agencies suspect Russian involvement based on initial intelligence.

Russia has not responded to the incident yet. British maritime risk management group Vanguard stated that the vessels broadcasted emergency signals. The strike hit the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan and the Palau-flagged Able cargo ships. Vanguard confirmed that both ships sent distress calls during the assault. Bulgarian authorities later verified that drone strikes caused the damage.