Cathie Wood Loads Up On These Biotech Stocks After Strong Rallies Unloads $18M Worth Of TWST Shares



Wood trimmed major recent winners, selling about $18 million of TWST along with smaller positions in TXG and CDNA.

RXRX has a 12-month consensus price target of $7.22, according to Koyfin, implying an upside potential of more than 51% from current levels. Intellia is awaiting FDA review of its lead therapy for hereditary angioedema, with PDUFA date on March 10, 2027.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest reshuffled its biotech holdings, buying several stocks that posted strong gains on Monday while trimming some of the sector's biggest recent winners.

Across ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), Wood bought about 1.48 million shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX), 96,308 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and 115,472 shares of Veracyte (VCYT), worth about $6.1 million, $1.2 million, and $5.3 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, ARK sold 90,713 Twist Bioscience (TWST) shares worth $18 million, alongside smaller sales of 10x Genomics (TXG) and CareDx (CDNA).

What RXRX, NTLA And VCYT Have On Offer

RXRX shares surged more than 16% on Monday, and while there was no immediate trigger for the move, the AI drug-discovery company recently extended its data-licensing partnership with Tempus through 2029.

The stock has a 12-month consensus price target of $7.22, according to Koyfin, implying an upside potential of more than 51% from current levels.

NTLA shares closed 4% higher in the previous session, but the stock is currently down 2%. Intellia is awaiting U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review of its lead therapy for hereditary angioedema, with March 10, 2027, penciled in as the decision date.

While NTLA shares have seen strong buying interest so far this year, surging more than 38%, Barclays believes the stock is likely to see a significant selloff. The firm initiated coverage with an 'Underweight' rating and an $8 price target, implying a 36% downside from current levels.

Wood continued to build her VCYT position after adding roughly 159,000 shares earlier this month. Late last month, Veracyte said Phase 3 data showed its Decipher Prostate test could help identify which intermediate-risk prostate cancer patients may benefit from adding hormone therapy to radiation.

According to Street estimates, the stock could climb at least 21% from current levels.

ARK Sells TWST, TXG, CDNA Despite Massive Moves

ARK continued to unload TWST shares despite a sharp rally over the past month. TWST surged 8.7% on Monday and has added more than 60% to its value over the past month amid momentum around its synthetic-DNA platform and its agreement to support Eli Lilly's TuneLab AI drug-discovery platform. Over the past few weeks, ARKG has unloaded TWST shares worth around $6 million.

Meanwhile, TXG shares, which climbed 4.5% on Monday, have surged more than 48% in the past month, while CDNA rose 4% to its highest level in more than four years on Monday.

Retail's Take On ARK's Biotech Portfolio

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was bullish for TXG, NTLA, CDNA, and RXRX, bearish for VCYT, and neutral for TWST.

Twist Bioscience and 10x Genomics have been the standout performers so far this year, up about 533% and 499%, respectively, while CareDx has gained roughly 265%, and NTLA, RXRX, and VCYT have posted double-digit advances.

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