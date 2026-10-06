Australia Viral Video: Wedding Guests In Suits Hold Up Roof With Chairs As Heavy Rain, Hail Hit Sydney Venue

Guests at a wedding in Australia found themselves in a rather unusual battle with the weather when severe thunderstorms sent rain and hail pouring into the venue, forcing them to grab chairs and use them to help hold up the roof.

Based on the information provided by The Straits Times, the wedding took place in Sydney on October 3, a day when the region was experiencing intense thunderstorms. As rains and hail began to accumulate on the roof of the venue, attendees stepped in to prevent the weight from becoming a more significant issue.

In a video that was shared on social media, a number of visitors could be seen lifting wooden chairs above their heads and forcing them against a portion of the roof covering that had obviously buckled as a result of the weight of the chairs.

They stood shoulder to shoulder beneath the damaged area, using the chairs to push the covering upwards as the rain continued to pour. They were dressed in suits and other formal attire.

As the action unfolded, it took place on tables that had been meticulously prepared for the reception, replete with plates, glasses, and napkins. The wedding location was transformed into an unplanned storm-control operation as a result of the presence of a massive pocket of collected precipitation that was hanging over the attendees. Other videos from the venue showed the severity of the weather, with large chunks of hail scattered across the venue's lawn as raining heavily.

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ROOF CAVES in at wedding during torrential downpours in SYDNEY RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) October 6, 2026

The peculiar combination of anxiety and humour that was present among those who were caught in the storm was captured by the words of one of the guests who characterised the event as "both alarming and slightly comical."

The severe weather also kept emergency services busy, with New South Wales emergency services receiving more than 180 calls for assistance as thunderstorms raced through the region. This caused the emergency services to be very busy.