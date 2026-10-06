Bengaluru Midnight Blast: Loud Boom Heard Across City Amid Heavy Rain

Bengaluru residents were left startled late at night after a loud, blast-like sound echoed across parts of the city amid heavy rainfall. The deafening boom was heard around midnight, with residents in Jayanagar and several other areas reporting that their windows rattled following the sudden noise. The mysterious sound quickly sparked discussions on social media, with many residents sharing their experiences and wondering what had caused it.

What Was The Massive Midnight Blast?

The clock had just struck 12:03 am when the loud noise was heard. The sound was reportedly intense enough to rattle the windows of nearby houses, leaving several residents alarmed.

Many people stepped out of their homes after hearing the sudden boom. Residents in Jayanagar and other parts of Bengaluru reported hearing the same sound, prompting a flurry of posts and replies on social media.

Several netizens said they had also heard the noise, with many expressing concern and curiosity about its possible cause.

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Where Did The Blast-Like Sound Come From?

One social media post attributed the intensity of the sound to the prevailing weather conditions. It cited weather reports indicating that Jayanagar recorded around 95% humidity during the night.

High humidity and relatively quiet night-time conditions may have contributed to the sound travelling across a wider area, making the thunder appear much louder and more intense.

So, what was the terrifying noise that startled Bengaluru in the middle of the night?

It was not a bomb or an explosion. The sound was reportedly caused by a powerful thunderclap from dense rain clouds over the city. The relatively quiet night-time conditions may have allowed the thunder to echo across surrounding areas, making it sound like a massive blast.

The incident left several residents startled, but there was no need for panic.

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