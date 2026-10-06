Why Are Chips Bags Half-Empty? Here's Real Reason Behind All That Air
Whenever we buy a packet of chips in the market, it looks heavy. But when opened, it is only half full. Moreover, how do the chips remain crispy even when filled with air?
When we open a puffy chip bag, finding it half empty makes us feel scammed. However, this extra air is not a trick but a scientific necessity to protect your snacks.
Chip bags are filled with nitrogen gas, not oxygen. Nitrogen acts as a cushion during transport, prevents chips from crushing, and keeps them fresh and crispy for long.
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